Credit Acceptance Named to the 2021 Nevada Top Workplaces List

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Southfield, Michigan, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation ( CACC) (referred to as the Company, Credit Acceptance, we, our, or us) has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces honor by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Las Vegas Business Press. This is the second year in a row that Credit Acceptance has received this honor.

Our inclusion on this list was based solely on the results of a team member survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm. Several aspects of our workplace culture and organizational health were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

This is the third workplace award that weve received this year as we also received:

  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last seven years in a row)
  • 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helpsorganizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence andcredibleemployerrecognitionthrough Top Workplaces.Built on 14 years of cultureresearch and the results from23 million employees surveyedacross more than 70,000 organizations,Energage delivers the most accuratecompetitive benchmarkavailable.With access to a unique combination ofpatented analytictoolsand expert guidance, Energage customersleadthe competitionwithanengagedworkforceandan opportunity to gainrecognitionfortheirpeople-firstapproach toculture.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. BuskChief Treasury Officer(248) 353-2700 Ext. [email protected]
