Grab to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Grab to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Grab Holdings Inc. (Grab), Southeast Asias leading superapp, announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences. Attendance is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one meetings.





  • Monday, May 24 (U.S.), Grab President Ming Maa and Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey will present in a Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Telecoms Conference. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.





  • Tuesday, May 25 (Asia), Grab CEO Anthony Tan will make a keynote speech at the Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Asia Pacific 2021.





  • Tuesday, May 25 (U.S.), Peter Oey will host one-on-one meetings at the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference.





  • Tuesday, June 1 (Asia), Peter Oey will present in a Fireside Chat at the Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference.





  • Tuesday, June 7, (U.S.), Peter Oey will present at the Evercore ISI Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.





  • Thursday, June 24 Asia), Grab Financial Group Head of Investment & New Business Philip Chew will present at the Macquarie Technology Summit.





  • Tuesday, June 29 (Asia), Ming Maa and Peter Oey will present at the Morgan Stanley ASEAN BEST Conference Singapore.





A replay of certain presentations and fireside sessions will be made available on Grabs Investor Relations site at www.grab.com%2Finvestors.



About Grab



Grab is the leading superapp platform in Southeast Asia, providing everyday services that matter to consumers. Today, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices, giving users access to over nine million drivers, merchants, and agents. Grab offers a wide range of on-demand services in the region, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services across 428 cities in eight countries.



On April 13, Grab announced that it intends to go public in the U.S. via a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: AGC). Upon closing of the merger, the combined company expects its securities to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbol GRAB.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006138/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment