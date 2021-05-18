Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc Buys Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc Buys Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr, sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc owns 267 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rivernorth+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 9,366,718 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.67%
  2. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 6,282,950 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  3. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - 11,481,199 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.24%
  4. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 3,825,753 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47%
  5. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) - 6,079,328 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 911,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 564,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 421,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 285,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 136,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 9,366,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 5,612,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.34%. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,703,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 40.03%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,140,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc (MVF)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc by 184.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,190,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 79.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.53 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,095,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc (NUM)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Sold Out: CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND (CHI)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Sold Out: DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC (DUC)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Sold Out: BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $17.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider