Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc Buys Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund

- New Purchases: MHD, BFZ, EFR, MFL, SRNGU, BTT, NCA, JWSM.U, PSAGU, CVII.U, NXJ, CXH, MYF, VCVC, LQD, NHIC, AUS.U, NSL, FPAC, FPAC, TMKR, FST, ISOS.U, MYD, MCA, NUW, SVOK, ASZ.U, NBW, ENX, OCA, HCICU, DDMX, DDMX, THMAU, KAHC.U, CMU, NUO, ESSC, EACPU, GNPK, MYJ, DMF, EVY, MGU, YSAC, TEKK, LNFA, MDH.U, BCAC, DHCAU, FZT.U, KVSC, LVRAU, CEV, NML, MFM, NRACU, GIGGU, SBI, KSM, JDD, NMZ, SCD, NID, NGAC, MAAC, GWAC, NAACU, LOKB, FSSIU, FOREU, PGRWU, MSACU, FSNB.U, MNP, VFL, PRPC.U, PMGMU, CCVI.U, TWLVU, KAIR, BLTS, LGV.U, EMB, MQY, VMM, IGA, CFAC, FVT.U, ADERU, HCCCU, ITHXU, CFFVU, EQHA.U, ACII.U, KURIU, SCOA, COVAU, MACQU, GLBLU, EJFAU, FLME.U, INKA, LEGO, SWET, PCK, STPC.U, FINMU, MONCU, EUSGU, GMIIU, HCAQ, CAHCU, CLRMU, ZWRKU, NXU.U, SDACU, ABGI, TWNI.U, CFVIU, FTAAU, COLIU, FTEV.U, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, ENFA, GLHAU,
- Added Positions: NEA, HIO, NAC, EIM, MVF, PPR, IQI, HIE, MMU, KTF, NKX, NAN, IIM, EDD, DIAX, MYI, VTA, NRK, SPE, MCI, KMF, MYC, EVM, FCRD, NAD, NQP, EVF, MHI, BGH, OCSL, MPV, JHB, FIV, JLS, NZF, DSM, AIF, EAD, NYV, FGNA, IGAC,
- Reduced Positions: ORCC, BCSF, EVV, BBDC, VMO, DSU, VKI, JQC, FEI, WIW, AWF, GHY, NHF, MAV, BWG, FRA, SOR, BSE, ARDC, JGH, ISD, BXMX, EMD, VKQ, FUND, JRO, NMY, VLT, FIF, MHN, FPL, VVR, NKG, FSD, BYM, EFF, DTF, BGX, MQT, TEI, BGB, HYB, EVN, IGD, HYI, BOE, MUE, GIM, IHD, DHF, THBR, IID, MIE, IVH,
- Sold Out: NUM, NCZ, CHI, DUC, OCSI, BIT, GLO, AVK, FEN, BSL, SPEPB.PFD, CCIV, AFT, GLQ, ETWO, GBDC, RCS, ETG, NBO, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, ALUS, VGAC, PMO, SFTW, RA, NOACU, SVOKU, JFR, MUS, KWAC.U, OCA.U, JTA, CHY, KYN, DDMXU, DDMXU, RGT, TEKKU, BGIO, RSVAU, NPA, LNFA.U, NCB, GNPK.U, NCV, PSTH, PDAC, NMFC, PHD, EFL, EDTXU, EDTXU, LOKB.U, MAACU, DCRBU, DMO, ACEV, PHK, EVG, NJV, GPM, CND.U, VGAC.U, CBH, PDAC.U, JTD, COOLU, SCOAU, AACQ, ALTUU, GFX.U, AJAX.U,
For the details of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rivernorth+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 9,366,718 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.67%
- Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 6,282,950 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - 11,481,199 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.24%
- Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 3,825,753 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47%
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) - 6,079,328 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 911,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 564,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 421,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 285,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 136,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 9,366,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 5,612,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.34%. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,703,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 40.03%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,140,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc (MVF)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc by 184.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,190,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 79.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.53 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,095,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc (NUM)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.Sold Out: CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND (CHI)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC (DUC)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.Sold Out: BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $17.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment