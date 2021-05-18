Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. Buys Spotify Technology SA, Sells Netflix Inc

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, sells Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. keeps buying
For the details of Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/technology+crossover+management+vii%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,075,420 shares, 72.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.08%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 793,880 shares, 27.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.49%. The holding were 793,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment