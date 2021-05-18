Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. Buys Spotify Technology SA, Sells Netflix Inc

New Purchases: SPOT,

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Spotify Technology SA, sells Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/technology+crossover+management+vii%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,075,420 shares, 72.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.08% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 793,880 shares, 27.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Technology Crossover Management VII, Ltd. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.49%. The holding were 793,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.