FOX News Media Moves to Dismiss Dominion Lawsuit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FOX News Media Moves to Dismiss Dominion Lawsuit

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



FOX News Media today filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, stating the complaint seeks to stifle the medias free-speech right to inform the public.



Jointly filing the motion to dismiss on behalf of FOX News Media, Jackson Walker Partner Chip+Babcock and Lehotsky Keller Partner Scott+Keller commented, There are two sides to every story. The press must remain free to cover both sides, or there will be a free press no more. The freedoms of speech and press would be illusory if the prevailing party could obtain billions of dollars from the press because it provided a forum for the losing side.



The motion characterizes Dominions complaint as threatening the deeply enshrined protections for the free press and outlines two key reasons for dismissal. Chiefly, the filing states Dominion failed to identify any actionable defamation by FOX News Media, nor did it plead facts alleging that FOX published the challenged speech with actual malice. The First Amendment and New York law independently protect media reporting and commentary on newsworthy allegations, and allegations from the sitting President of the United States and his legal team are inherently newsworthy. Well-established doctrine protects the medias ability to report and comment specifically on government proceedings such as election recounts, official investigations, and civil litigationall of which were pending during the election.



Moreover, FOX hosts did not create allegations against Dominion. The motion to dismiss points out that Dominion faced lawsuits alleging election irregularities well before the November presidential election. Referencing 2019 legal claims that remain pending, Georgia voters argued that using Dominions unaccountable, unverifiable system will be a colossal train wreck for democracy because it produces unaccountable, inherently evidence-free election outcomes by its very design. Furthermore, the filing cites a PBS+NewsHour+report last October, well ahead of the November election, that featured a University of Michigan computer science professor who worried that Dominions system is the technical equivalent to the 737 MAX.



The motion to dismiss concludes that Dominion failed to state a claim under any applicable pleading standard and further cites protections under New Yorks Anti-SLAPP statute as FOX News Medias coverage was addressing statements regarding matters of public concern. Therefore, Dominion did not demonstrate a substantial basis in law for its claim, and Dominion cannot recover under any reasonably conceivable set of circumstances.



FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the upcoming AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006192/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment