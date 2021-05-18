Scopia Capital Management Llc Buys Mohawk Industries Inc, Regal Beloit Corp, Rexnord Corp, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp

New Purchases: MHK, RBC, RXN, FISV, GMS, UHAL, LCAHU, LCAHU,

MHK, RBC, RXN, FISV, GMS, UHAL, LCAHU, LCAHU, Added Positions: CARG, UTHR,

CARG, UTHR, Reduced Positions: SPR, MPC, ETRN, VRRM, KBR,

SPR, MPC, ETRN, VRRM, KBR, Sold Out: BABA, CNMD, TVTX, ZGNX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Scopia Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Mohawk Industries Inc, Regal Beloit Corp, Rexnord Corp, Fiserv Inc, GMS Inc, sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Conmed Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scopia Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Scopia Capital Management Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $806 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 4,306,809 shares, 25.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.82% KBR Inc (KBR) - 2,423,486 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.06% Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 6,485,446 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.65% Harmonic Inc (HLIT) - 9,692,935 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 318,382 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. New Position

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $214.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 318,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2. The stock is now traded at around $141.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 349,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 954,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 272,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GMS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.33 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 568,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48. The stock is now traded at around $614.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 26,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,287,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Conmed Corp. The sale prices were between $111.35 and $130.59, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.55.