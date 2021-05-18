Scopia Capital Management Llc Buys Mohawk Industries Inc, Regal Beloit Corp, Rexnord Corp, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp

- New Purchases: MHK, RBC, RXN, FISV, GMS, UHAL, LCAHU, LCAHU,
- Added Positions: CARG, UTHR,
- Reduced Positions: SPR, MPC, ETRN, VRRM, KBR,
- Sold Out: BABA, CNMD, TVTX, ZGNX,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 4,306,809 shares, 25.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.82%
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 2,423,486 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.06%
- Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 6,485,446 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.65%
- Harmonic Inc (HLIT) - 9,692,935 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio.
- Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 318,382 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $214.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 318,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)
Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2. The stock is now traded at around $141.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 349,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rexnord Corp (RXN)
Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 954,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 272,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GMS Inc (GMS)
Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GMS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.33 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 568,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48. The stock is now traded at around $614.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 26,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Scopia Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,287,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Conmed Corp (CNMD)
Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Conmed Corp. The sale prices were between $111.35 and $130.59, with an estimated average price of $120.39.Sold Out: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)
Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61.Sold Out: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)
Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.55.
