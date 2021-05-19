Stadium Capital Management Llc Buys GoDaddy Inc, Mitek Systems Inc, Ames National Corp, Sells WW International Inc, EMCOR Group Inc, WSFS Financial Corp

New Purchases: GDDY, MITK,

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Stadium Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys GoDaddy Inc, Mitek Systems Inc, Ames National Corp, sells WW International Inc, EMCOR Group Inc, WSFS Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stadium Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WW International Inc (WW) - 2,166,327 shares, 31.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.84% EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 359,033 shares, 18.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.04% Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 368,475 shares, 18.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56% First Financial Corp (THFF) - 506,482 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 174,147 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 174,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 162,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ames National Corp by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $22.29 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 209,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $42.97 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $48.11.