Stadium Capital Management Llc Buys GoDaddy Inc, Mitek Systems Inc, Ames National Corp, Sells WW International Inc, EMCOR Group Inc, WSFS Financial Corp

- New Purchases: GDDY, MITK,
- Added Positions: LOPE, ATLO,
- Reduced Positions: WW, EME, WSBF,
- Sold Out: WSFS,
These are the top 5 holdings of STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- WW International Inc (WW) - 2,166,327 shares, 31.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.84%
- EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 359,033 shares, 18.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.04%
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 368,475 shares, 18.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
- First Financial Corp (THFF) - 506,482 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio.
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 174,147 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 174,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)
Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 162,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ames National Corp (ATLO)
Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ames National Corp by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $22.29 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 209,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)
Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $42.97 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $48.11.
