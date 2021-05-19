Multi-Platinum Rapper, Jeezy, In Partnership with Oasis Digital Studios, Releases His Iconic Snowman Logo as AR-Enhanced NFTs

Brought to Life Using Animated Computer Graphics, Jeezy's Signature Design are Available for Purchase as His First Limited Edition Series of 5 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Offering on the INFINITE by SUKU NFT Marketplace May 19

TORONTO, VANCOUVER, BC, ERIE, Pa.and NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID) (OTC: TRWRF) (FRA: 4T51), ImagineAR Inc. (CSE:IP / OTCQB:IPNFF) and Oasis Digital Studios Limited proudly announce that entrepreneur and multi-platinum rapper, Jeezy , has partnered with their teams to elevate and enhance his iconic snowman logo as a limited-edition series of 5 animated and AR-enhanced NFT release with his most loyal fans in mind. This NFT release will be an ode to Jeezy's 2005 double platinum album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was the first album to feature the snowman image.

Starting on May 19, fans and collectors are able to purchase and experience this AR-enhanced, 3D "Snowman" NFT through the Oasis Digital Studios storefront on the INFINITE by SUKU NFT Marketplace. There There will be 1,001 NFTs of each of the animated computer graphics and AR customized snowman featuring classic Jeezy adlibs, available to purchase at $101 USD per image. Up to 30 randomly selected lucky buyers will also score a personally autographed Jeezy album with their purchase and have it shipped directly to them!

"As an entrepreneur, I'm always looking for new opportunities, especially ones that help me connect with my fans," said Jeezy. "The Snowman seemed like the right place to start. He's been with me from the start and on May 19th, he comes to life! Keep it locked, because we have more coming in the NFT space with Oasis soon!"

About the Snowman

Jeezy's sometimes controversial snowman logo has been a staple of his career since his rise to prominence in 2005. Originally worn on a medallion, the snowman design morphed into a simple sketch on a t-shirt collection, which paved the way for it to become his signature icon. After wearing the design in multiple music videos, the t-shirt took off and was being rocked by Jeezy's loyal supporters around the world. Soon, school officials banned the shirt for its connection to the themes in Jeezy's music, which only fueled the rapper's career, causing him to double down on the snowman to further push his brand forward.

Now, more than 15 years since the snowman's first appearance, Jeezy is leveraging the innovative NFT solution from his partners at Oasis to offer his fans a chance to own a multi-dimensional, minted version of the iconic symbol as a digital collectible. Featuring a series of limited-edition animated and AR-enhanced NFTs, this collaborative project will be accompanied by an audio file of Jeezy narrating the origins of the snowman design, along with a specially chosen music track.

"We're excited to finally roll out this signature piece of Jeezy's brand to the public on this new, carbon-negative NFT marketplace," said Liquid Avatar CEO and Oasis Digital Studios Co-founder, David Lucatch. "Jeezy has always pushed the envelope in hip hop, which has been defined by his sporting of the snowman. I think his fans will appreciate how we've gone above and beyond to bring this symbol of his monumental career to life. With his signature twist on it, both fans and collectors alike will be rushing to get a hold of this NFT."

As previously announced, Oasis and Jeezy will continue leveraging NFT technology in the future to bring his extensive fanbase unique offerings within the expanding digital sphere. This collaboration ensures that Jeezy is breaking new ground in the NFT world by embracing 3D and augmented reality (AR) technology in the production of his art. Having started off his career in the music industry under the name "Young Jeezy," Jeezy has since grown into a true entrepreneurial success. In addition to his custom clothing, podcasting and art endeavors, Jeezy has released a line of fitness water, Defiance Fuel, initiated a restauranteur partnership with American Cut Steakhouse, and maintains an ongoing partnership with Tequila Avion. Jeezy also began hosting his own talk show, Worth a Conversation with Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins, on FOX Soul in October of 2020.

Committed to bringing beloved images to life, Oasis is developing NFTs with cinema-level motion, sound and special effects that transform them into true collectibles. Each Oasis Cinematic and AR-enhanced NFT will come complete with an immersive experience through the Liquid Avatar platform, providing users the ability to showcase their NFTs in both the virtual and real world. A trailer about our capabilities is available on the Oasis website www.oasisdigitalstudios.com.

About ImagineAR www.imaginear.com

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited http://www.oasisdigitalstudios.com/

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via NFTs. Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for NFT collectors. The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience, powered by ImagineAR, will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability for users to create digital icons that allow them to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Liquid Avatar Operations Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

Liquid Avatar has a suite of revenue generating programs including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, Liquid Avatar also has the KABN Visa Card, including a mobile card application p that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

