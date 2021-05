Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the Company), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the Bank), announced today that the Companys Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to stockholders of record as of June 2, 2021, payable on June 16, 2021. This represents an increase of $0.01 from the prior quarters dividend of $0.09 per share.



About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At March 31, 2021, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.4 billion in total assets.

For further information contact:

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or

Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kearny Financial Corp.

(973) 244-4500