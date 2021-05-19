Northland Power Reports on the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (Northland or the Company) (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting (the Meeting) held on May 19, 2021 in a virtual-only meeting format.



The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present electronically and by proxy at the Meeting was 126,732,525, representing 62.54% of Northlands outstanding voting shares.

The nine nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors, including the two new Directors, Kevin Glass and Helen Mallovy Hicks, were elected. Information on each of the Director Nominees is contained in Northlands Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2021, which is available on the companys website at www.northlandpower.com

The votes received were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent John W. Brace 123,200,266 97.64 % 2,975,886 2.36 % Linda L. Bertoldi 126,040,320 99.89 % 135,832 0.11 % Dr. Marie Bountrogianni 115,725,233 91.72 % 10,450,919 8.28 % Lisa Colnett 120,806,417 95.74 % 5,369,735 4.26 % Russell Goodman 123,884,343 98.18 % 2,291,809 1.82 % Keith Halbert 125,511,335 99.47 % 664,817 0.53 % Ian Pearce 116,628,539 92.43 % 9,547,613 7.57 % Kevin Glass 125,547,078 99.50 % 629,074 0.50 % Helen Mallovy Hicks 124,014,342 98.29 % 2,161,810 1.71 %

The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at nine and the election proceeded on that basis.

The Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors of Northland, and setting of their remuneration, until the next annual meeting was approved. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 117,629,627 92.82 % 9,102,898 7.18 %

The resolution to amend the Corporations articles to increase the permitted size of Board from the current range of three to nine directors to a range of three to twelve directors, and to permit the removal of all references to the Class A shares and Class B and C Convertible Shares was approved. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 125,207,404 99.23 % 967,748 0.77 %

Northlands approach to executive compensation was accepted. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 123,341,126 97.75 % 2,835,025 2.25 %

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables and efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2.7 GW (net 2.3 GW) of operating generating capacity and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 4 to 5 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

