Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp V, Northern Star Acquisition Corp, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BIDU, VIAC, ZM, ABNB, SNOW, QS, DISCK, PDD, FOUR, DASH, LESL, TUYA, IMAB, PSFE, OZON, SHLS, WOOF, XP, ARRY, CVII.U, XPEV, OCDX, SHC, XM, OSCR, AFRM, BMBL, AI, CCV, GDRX, DMYQ.U, PLTK, DISAU, PPD, LU, ZH, AZEK, MIT.U, U, LMND, TBA, TWLO, WISH, AMWL, JWSM.U, CPUH.U, SRNGU, AUS.U, ASZ.U, HERAU, HIIIU, RTPYU, STEP, CCVI.U, DOCN, CBAH, PAX, PNTM, COUR, HAYW, FROG, PACXU, SPFR, OEPWU, TBCPU, GOTU, STIC, RLX, ASPCU, DCRNU, POWRU, OLK, ATMR.U, KAIRU, SLCRU, TME, DRVN, LDHAU, PICC.U, PLMIU, PPGHU, RMGCU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, TZPSU, CHAA.U, FCAX, KVSC, KIIIU, SSAAU, ALHC, ITQRU, TSPQ.U, CRU, NAPA, PAQCU, THMAU, HLAHU, PV.U, AAC.U, GSAQU, KRNLU, KAIIU, MOTV, NVSAU, ROT.U, SCOBU, TWOA, DHCAU, FACT.U, ACQRU, NSTC.U, WPCB.U, SCLEU, ESM.U, IPVIU, LMACU, NSTD.U, RXRAU, ACVA, APGB.U, RAAS, SNCY, SVFAU, IACB.U, OLO, VINP, ACTDU, BLUA.U, DLCAU, ENNVU, FRXB.U, FSSIU, ISOS.U, KLAQU, LGACU, NDACU, PRSRU, SBEAU, AKICU, SNII.U, ATHN.U, DNZ.U, HCIIU, IPVF.U, ANAC.U, GSEVU, IPVA.U, TCACU, VAQC, PRPC.U, CSTA.U, GTPBU, IVAN, KAHC.U, LHC.U, LHC.U, VZIO, NGAB, OHPAU, REVHU, SLAMU, AGCB, HCICU, CENHU, DGNU, GSQD.U, GMIIU, HHLA.U, JCICU, KVSB, TMAC.U, VELOU, AMPI.U, ATAQU, ANZUU, COLIU, DHBCU, GIIXU, KVSA, LVRAU, SPGS.U, SVFC, HUGS.U, FRONU, EBACU, FACA.U, FSRXU, FVT.U, FVIV.U, GGPIU, GTPAU, HYACU, HYACU, LIII.U, STPC, STRE.U, TBSAU, VGII.U, VPCBU, WPCA.U, AGGRU, CLIM.U, FWAA, LEGAU, SDACU, TSIBU, SWBK, BTNB, SVFB, CAHCU, SLAC.U, VTIQU, VTIQU, VOSOU, FRSGU, ARYD,
- Reduced Positions: DMYI.U, RAACU, SCOAU, CTAQU, DGNS, HMCOU, SNRHU,
- Sold Out: CCV.U, STIC.U, CBAH.U, SPFR.U, RMGBU, MOTV.U, RTPZ.U, GHVIU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 479,447 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 1,613,093 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 148,522 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 214,190 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 161,993 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 479,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 1,613,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $310.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 148,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 214,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 161,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.2.Sold Out: Northern Star Acquisition Corp (STIC.U)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.25.Sold Out: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH.U)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $10.58.Sold Out: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (SPFR.U)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $11.41.Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.Sold Out: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV.U)
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Motive Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC.
