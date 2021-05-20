Logo
Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp V, Northern Star Acquisition Corp, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ghisallo Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Airbnb Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp V, Northern Star Acquisition Corp, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp, RMG Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ghisallo+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 479,447 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 1,613,093 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 148,522 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 214,190 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 161,993 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 479,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 1,613,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $310.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 148,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 214,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 161,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Sold Out: Northern Star Acquisition Corp (STIC.U)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.25.

Sold Out: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH.U)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Sold Out: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (SPFR.U)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $11.41.

Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Sold Out: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV.U)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Motive Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

