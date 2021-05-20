McGinn Investment Management, Inc. Buys AT&T Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: T, SPLG, BIL, SPY, IWD, IWF, BAX, CAT,

T, SPLG, BIL, SPY, IWD, IWF, BAX, CAT, Added Positions: BAYRY, WBA, NEM, CVX, XOM, GOLD, SLB,

BAYRY, WBA, NEM, CVX, XOM, GOLD, SLB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BAC, MRK, MSFT, JPM, IWP, TGT, IWS,

Investment company McGinn Investment Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Bayer AG, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGinn Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, McGinn Investment Management, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McGinn Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcginn+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,696 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,467 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,690 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% Target Corp (TGT) - 31,543 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Boeing Co (BA) - 22,335 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 107,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 68,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 26,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $248.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bayer AG by 88.15%. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $15.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 248,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 52,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 49.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.84%. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. McGinn Investment Management, Inc. still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.57%. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. McGinn Investment Management, Inc. still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.