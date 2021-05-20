McGinn Investment Management, Inc. Buys AT&T Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. Buys AT&T Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company McGinn Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Bayer AG, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGinn Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, McGinn Investment Management, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McGinn Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcginn+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McGinn Investment Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,696 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,467 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,690 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 31,543 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  5. Boeing Co (BA) - 22,335 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 107,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 68,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 26,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $248.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bayer AG (BAYRY)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bayer AG by 88.15%. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $15.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 248,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 52,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 49.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.84%. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. McGinn Investment Management, Inc. still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.57%. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. McGinn Investment Management, Inc. still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of McGinn Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. McGinn Investment Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. McGinn Investment Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. McGinn Investment Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McGinn Investment Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider