Get Real Health Announces Enhancements to MyMedicalRecord Platform for U.K. Client





Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, today announced that a solution upgrade featuring expanded sign-on capabilities has been activated in Get Real Healths patient portal, MyMedicalRecord, currently being utilized by Get Real Health client, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (the Trust).









Located in Southampton, United Kingdom, the Trust provides services to approximately 1.9 million people living in Southampton and south Hampshire. Additionally, the Trusts specialist services, such as neurosciences, cardiac services and children's intensive care, reach more than 3.7 million people in central southern England and the Channel Islands.









Get Real Health was instrumental in the initial development of MyMedicalRecord, which is currently utilized by hundreds of thousands of British citizens to manage their health. Through this improved sign-on process, there are no longer two separate login credentials for the portal and a National Health Service (NHS) account. Any MyMedicalRecord user with an NHS account can use the universal NHS log-in to access MyMedicalRecord.









The Trust came to us with the aim to streamline the log-in and self-registration process of MyMedicalRecord, said Robin Wiener, chief executive officer of Get Real Health. As proponents of interoperability and improved access to patient medical information, we were pleased to facilitate this enhanced functionality and make the process easier for all users and increase adoption of MyMedicalRecord across the country.









MyMedicalRecord is leading the way in working towards a virtual hospital environment, which gives patients much more control over their healthcare and better accessibility to their clinical teams and health record, said Adrian Byrne, chief information officer of the Trust. Integrating MyMedicalRecord with the NHS log-in will significantly improve the efficiency of our self-registration process and will play an integral role in our goal towards having 500,000 active patient records enhanced through these expanded sign-on capabilities.









Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI family of companies, combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools that they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. Our suite of products helps deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, and increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.getrealhealth.com.









University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust provides services to some 1.9 million people living in Southampton and south Hampshire, plus specialist services such as neurosciences, cardiac services and childrens intensive care to more than 3.7 million people in central southern England and the Channel Islands. The Trust is also a major centre for teaching and research in association with the University of Southampton and partners including the Medical Research Council and Wellcome Trust. Visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.uhs.nhs.uk%2F









