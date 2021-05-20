Columbus Point Llp Buys GoDaddy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Adobe Inc, Sells Zoetis Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Visa Inc

- Added Positions: FISV, MSFT, GDDY, BDX, ADBE, TMO, VRSN, ECL, PYPL, ABEV, SPOT,
- Reduced Positions: LYV, V, ANSS,
- Sold Out: ZTS,
For the details of COLUMBUS POINT LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbus+point+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 195,318 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,060 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.75%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 32,843 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.61%
- Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 52,320 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.31%
- VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 62,958 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.10%
Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 139,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 52,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $491.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 23,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $222.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 62,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Columbus Point Llp sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of COLUMBUS POINT LLP.
