Columbus Point Llp Buys GoDaddy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Adobe Inc, Sells Zoetis Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Columbus Point Llp Current Portfolio ) buys GoDaddy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Adobe Inc, VeriSign Inc, sells Zoetis Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Point Llp. As of 2021Q1, Columbus Point Llp owns 14 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 195,318 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,060 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.75% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 32,843 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.61% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 52,320 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.31% VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 62,958 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.10%

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 139,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 52,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $491.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 23,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Point Llp added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $222.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 62,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbus Point Llp sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.