Therapeutic Solutions International Develops Novel Stem Cell Based Therapy to Reduce Lung Scarring: Potential Solution to Post COVID-19 Lung Deterioration

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today new data and patent filing demonstrating that the FDA cleared drug, lithium carbonate, substantially augments the scar inhibiting activity of its licensed JadiCell universal donor stem cell therapy. Furthermore, the data reveals that the JadiCell was superior to other stem cells at inhibiting development of lung scarring in the bleomycin model of pulmonary fibrosis.

"After patients recover from COVID-19 approximately one-third of those who were hospitalized develop long-term scarring of the lung,1" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "There are no known treatments for this condition, and in some cases its progression leads to continuous deterioration in lung function. We are currently developing the JadiCell for treatment of acute lung failure. The data disclosed today suggests the possibility of expanding the use of JadiCell to address post-COVID lung failure, a condition which appears to be rising exponentially."

The use of JadiCells for treatment of lung pathology and COVID-19 is exclusively licensed and owned by Therapeutic Solutions International. In an FDA double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial the JadiCell was successful at substantially improving survival in end-stage patients with COVID-19 associated acute lung failure2. Specifically, treatment was associated with significantly improved patient survival (91% vs 42%, P = .015), Serious Adverse Event-free survival (P = .008), and time to recovery (P = .03). The Company plans to initiate a phase III pivotal registration trial and seek marketing approval for use of JadiCell in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and other lung diseases.

"There are at least 660,000 patients suffering from post-COVID lung fibrosis if you look at the CDC statistics reporting over 2,000,000 COVID-19 related hospitalizations,3" stated Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company. "To our knowledge Therapeutic Solutions International is the only Clinical Stage Cell Therapy company aggressively addressing not only the acute lung failure associated with COVID-19, but also its long-term consequences."

"The findings reported today are an excellent example of the cross-fertilization occurring between our Company and our Spin-off Campbell Neurosciences," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Who would have thought that a neurological acting drug, lithium carbonate, which is sold under the names Lithobid and Eskalith, would have such potent ability to program stem cells to reduce scarring? These sorts of discoveries are only possible when scientific groups of diverse interest are brought together and provided resources to let their imagination run rampant."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Post COVID-19 fibrosis, an emerging complicationof SARS-CoV-2 infection (nih.gov)

2 Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells for COVID19 acute respiratory distress syndrome: A doubleblind, phase 1/2a, randomized controlled trial - Lanzoni - 2021 - STEM CELLS Translational Medicine - Wiley Online Library

3 COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review | CDC

