Therapeutic Solutions International Develops Novel Stem Cell Based Therapy to Reduce Lung Scarring: Potential Solution to Post COVID-19 Lung Deterioration

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Therapeutic Solutions International Develops Novel Stem Cell Based Therapy to Reduce Lung Scarring: Potential Solution to Post COVID-19 Lung Deterioration

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 21, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today new data and patent filing demonstrating that the FDA cleared drug, lithium carbonate, substantially augments the scar inhibiting activity of its licensed JadiCell universal donor stem cell therapy. Furthermore, the data reveals that the JadiCell was superior to other stem cells at inhibiting development of lung scarring in the bleomycin model of pulmonary fibrosis.

"After patients recover from COVID-19 approximately one-third of those who were hospitalized develop long-term scarring of the lung,1" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "There are no known treatments for this condition, and in some cases its progression leads to continuous deterioration in lung function. We are currently developing the JadiCell for treatment of acute lung failure. The data disclosed today suggests the possibility of expanding the use of JadiCell to address post-COVID lung failure, a condition which appears to be rising exponentially."

The use of JadiCells for treatment of lung pathology and COVID-19 is exclusively licensed and owned by Therapeutic Solutions International. In an FDA double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial the JadiCell was successful at substantially improving survival in end-stage patients with COVID-19 associated acute lung failure2. Specifically, treatment was associated with significantly improved patient survival (91% vs 42%, P = .015), Serious Adverse Event-free survival (P = .008), and time to recovery (P = .03). The Company plans to initiate a phase III pivotal registration trial and seek marketing approval for use of JadiCell in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and other lung diseases.

"There are at least 660,000 patients suffering from post-COVID lung fibrosis if you look at the CDC statistics reporting over 2,000,000 COVID-19 related hospitalizations,3" stated Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company. "To our knowledge Therapeutic Solutions International is the only Clinical Stage Cell Therapy company aggressively addressing not only the acute lung failure associated with COVID-19, but also its long-term consequences."

"The findings reported today are an excellent example of the cross-fertilization occurring between our Company and our Spin-off Campbell Neurosciences," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Who would have thought that a neurological acting drug, lithium carbonate, which is sold under the names Lithobid and Eskalith, would have such potent ability to program stem cells to reduce scarring? These sorts of discoveries are only possible when scientific groups of diverse interest are brought together and provided resources to let their imagination run rampant."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Post COVID-19 fibrosis, an emerging complicationof SARS-CoV-2 infection (nih.gov)
2 Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells for COVID19 acute respiratory distress syndrome: A doubleblind, phase 1/2a, randomized controlled trial - Lanzoni - 2021 - STEM CELLS Translational Medicine - Wiley Online Library
3 COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review | CDC

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-develops-novel-stem-cell-based-therapy-to-reduce-lung-scarring-potential-solution-to-post-covid-19-lung-deterioration-301296796.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment