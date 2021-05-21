Logo
American States Water Company's Subsidiary Recognized for Promoting Veteran Employment

Business Wire
May 21, 2021
American States Utility Services, Inc. (ASUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), has earned the designation VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer, as part of the 2021 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes ASUSs commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veteran employees and others in the military-connected community.

ASUS has established itself as one of the nations top veteran employers, with its status as a VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer, stated George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. Their commitment to not just hiring veterans, but then helping them to develop into integral and high-ranking employees, is outstanding and deserves recognition.

Robert Sprowls, President and CEO of American States Water Company, added, Our company has always valued our veteran employees, who contribute to our diverse and talented team. It is great to be recognized for our ongoing efforts and we look forward to continuing to provide excellent water and wastewater services to military personnel and their families.

The first inaugural VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on VETS Indexes granular and objective 65-question survey, which evaluates employers across the following 5 categories:

  • Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring
  • Veteran employee development and retention
  • Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture
  • Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves
  • Military spouse/family support

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are reserved only for the organizations whose veteran-related efforts stand out from the pack, as the best. VETS Indexes is a firm dedicated to promoting veteran employment and is an independent provider of custom indexes within the Environmental, Social and Governance arena. Drawing on deep and broad industry experience, they construct and disseminate thematic impact indexes for investors, exchanges and asset managers which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products.

About American States Water Company
American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 262,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on 11 military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 66 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005059/en/

