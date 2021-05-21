Logo
World Oil Group, Inc. Announces New CEO Alison J. Galardi

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

DEBARY, FL, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire World Oil Group, Inc. (OTC symbol WOGI) is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Alison J. Galardi to its CEO position. The company is moving forward with its plan to establish a new management team. Ms. Galardi will soon be selecting an advisory board to align with the companys new business plan. She has 20+ years of experience at Fortune 100 Financial Services Companies including Spear Leeds & Kellogg, TIAA-CREF, and Citigroup. She also has experience with startup companies.

Ms. Galardi is ready to lead: Ive been very fortunate to work alongside some of the best minds in the business throughout my career and this next chapter is probably the most humbling and exhilarating experiences yet the way we do business is changing rapidly and our job in the financial industry to keep learning and adapting to the evolution of this digital world.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of World Oil Group Inc.s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of World Oil Group Inc., its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on World Oil Group Inc.s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. World Oil Group Inc. cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, World Oil Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by World Oil Group Inc.

Contact
[email protected]

