Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 159,564 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 242,339 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.28%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,745 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 300,200 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 199,126 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.079200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.85%. The holding were 199,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $105.318500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 80,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 165.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 130,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 106,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.28%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.84%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 242,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.9%. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01. The stock is now traded at around $103.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.13%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 57 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.55%. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Dow Inc (DOW)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dow Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 552 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider