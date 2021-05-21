Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: IUSV, IJS, IEZ, XLB,
- Added Positions: IVE, IXUS, IEFA, ISTB, IAT,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, ACWV, IJR, DD, DOW, FLOT,
- Sold Out: IVW, IJT, FHLC,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 159,564 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 242,339 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.28%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,745 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 300,200 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 199,126 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.079200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.85%. The holding were 199,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $105.318500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 80,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 165.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 130,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 106,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.28%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.84%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 242,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.9%. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01. The stock is now traded at around $103.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.13%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 57 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.55%. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Dow Inc (DOW)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dow Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 552 shares as of 2021-03-31.
