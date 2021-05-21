Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: IUSV, IJS, IEZ, XLB,

IUSV, IJS, IEZ, XLB, Added Positions: IVE, IXUS, IEFA, ISTB, IAT,

IVE, IXUS, IEFA, ISTB, IAT, Reduced Positions: USMV, ACWV, IJR, DD, DOW, FLOT,

USMV, ACWV, IJR, DD, DOW, FLOT, Sold Out: IVW, IJT, FHLC,

Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 159,564 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 242,339 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.28% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,745 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 300,200 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 199,126 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.079200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.85%. The holding were 199,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $105.318500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 80,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 165.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 130,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 106,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.28%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.84%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 242,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.9%. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01. The stock is now traded at around $103.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.13%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 57 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.55%. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dow Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. still held 552 shares as of 2021-03-31.