Viasat Brings In-Flight Connectivity and Live Television to New JetBlue A220-300 and A321neo Long Range Aircraft

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 24, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced JetBlue has selected Viasat's industry-leading in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for its new Airbus A220-300 and Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft. On both aircraft types, Viasat will continue to power JetBlue's popular high-speed IFC service, which it has delivered since 2013, allowing customers to stream video and music, browse websites, connect to email, use apps and moreâall for free on their own personal electronic devices. Additionally, Viasat will provide its live in-flight TV solution to both aircraft seatback entertainment systems, delivering real-time broadcast content via Viasat's high-capacity satellite network.

Airbus A220 aircraft connectivity: additional details
JetBlue is the first airline with an A220 offering Viasat connectivity, providing customers the ability to connect multiple devices to stream, surf, or chat during the entire flight, from gate to gateÂ (subject toÂ local regulations of the departure/arrival country). This also marks the first time Viasat is delivering as many as 30 live channels to a seatback entertainment system. A single Viasat high-capacity Ka-band satellite antenna will power both the in-flight connectivity and the TV channel distribution, provided by DIRECTVÂ®.

The first of JetBlue's A220 aircraft entered into service on April 26, 2021.

Airbus A321 LR aircraft connectivity: additional details
Viasat will similarly provide both high-speed IFC and live in-flight TV service on 13 of JetBlue's A321 LR aircraft with an option for JetBlue to add more in the future. Customers in both the core and Mint seating areas will be able to go online for free throughout the flight by connecting to the airline's popular unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi service, known as Fly-Fiâ¢, powered by Viasat. In addition, Viasat will provide a curated selection of five International live in-flight TV channels focused on news and sports.

Don Buchman, Viasat vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation, said, "Our long-standing relationship and history of service with JetBlue continues with the A220 and A321 LR aircraft. By selecting Viasat for both IFC and live in-flight TV on both fleets, JetBlue continues to leverage Viasat's expansive satellite network to bring an exceptional connected experience to customersâa partnership and program that we're incredibly proud of."

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they areâon the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit:Â www.viasat.com, go toÂ Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at:Â Facebook,Â Instagram,Â LinkedIn,Â TwitterÂ orÂ YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and JetBlue's partnership; the introduction of Viasat's IFC and live in-flight TV service on JetBlue's Airbus 220-300 and Airbus 321 Long Range aircraft; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment; the number of planes, option to add aircraft and the timing to connect the JetBlue fleet; and the satellites used to provide the service. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers, and employees or the overall economy; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available atÂ www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright Â© 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-brings-in-flight-connectivity-and-live-television-to-new-jetblue-a220-300-and-a321neo-long-range-aircraft-301297437.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

