CARLSBAD, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced JetBlue has selected Viasat's industry-leading in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for its new Airbus A220-300 and Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft. On both aircraft types, Viasat will continue to power JetBlue's popular high-speed IFC service, which it has delivered since 2013, allowing customers to stream video and music, browse websites, connect to email, use apps and moreâall for free on their own personal electronic devices. Additionally, Viasat will provide its live in-flight TV solution to both aircraft seatback entertainment systems, delivering real-time broadcast content via Viasat's high-capacity satellite network.

Airbus A220 aircraft connectivity: additional details

JetBlue is the first airline with an A220 offering Viasat connectivity, providing customers the ability to connect multiple devices to stream, surf, or chat during the entire flight, from gate to gateÂ (subject toÂ local regulations of the departure/arrival country). This also marks the first time Viasat is delivering as many as 30 live channels to a seatback entertainment system. A single Viasat high-capacity Ka-band satellite antenna will power both the in-flight connectivity and the TV channel distribution, provided by DIRECTVÂ®.

The first of JetBlue's A220 aircraft entered into service on April 26, 2021.

Airbus A321 LR aircraft connectivity: additional details

Viasat will similarly provide both high-speed IFC and live in-flight TV service on 13 of JetBlue's A321 LR aircraft with an option for JetBlue to add more in the future. Customers in both the core and Mint seating areas will be able to go online for free throughout the flight by connecting to the airline's popular unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi service, known as Fly-Fiâ¢, powered by Viasat. In addition, Viasat will provide a curated selection of five International live in-flight TV channels focused on news and sports.

Don Buchman, Viasat vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation, said, "Our long-standing relationship and history of service with JetBlue continues with the A220 and A321 LR aircraft. By selecting Viasat for both IFC and live in-flight TV on both fleets, JetBlue continues to leverage Viasat's expansive satellite network to bring an exceptional connected experience to customersâa partnership and program that we're incredibly proud of."

About Viasat

Forward-Looking Statements

