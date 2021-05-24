JINHUA, CHINA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the âCompany,â âweâ or âKandiâ) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today unveiled five prototypes of its new K32 Utility Terrain Vehicle (âUTVâ), producedat its factory in Hainan, China. The K32 is a premium UTV, featuring pure electric four-wheel-drive propulsion and a fully enclosed cockpitwith air conditioning. Kandi intends to begin sales of the K32 in the U.S. in 2021.



The Kandi K32 UTV offers a premium experience in UTVs. Excellent off-road performance is delivered by its dual-motor four-wheel drive design. The fully enclosed cockpit creates delightful comfort not typical for a UTV, including a built-in intelligent interactive system, integrated infotainment, and refreshingly strong air conditioning. Rider comfort is ensured with ample size: the K32 length is 18 feet, with 6 feet width and 7 feet height. With a gross vehicle weight ofover 5000 lbs, the powerful battery system can support a driving range of over60 miles, based on the NEDC working conditions method.



About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ( KNDI, Financial), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (âZhejiang Kandi Technologiesâ), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd.) and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

