Afterpay Encourages People to 'Pay Better' in New Global Campaign Starring Rebel Wilson

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Afterpay Encourages People to 'Pay Better' in New Global Campaign Starring Rebel Wilson

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Multi-million dollar campaign demonstrates how consumers can not just pay later but pay better

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Afterpay (ASX: APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today unveiled its multi-million dollar global advertising campaign, Pay Better with Afterpay, with the brand's first-ever US TV spots starring actress Rebel Wilson.

Afterpay_RebelWilson.jpg

Australian superstar Rebel Wilson uses humorous vignettes to demonstrate whyÂ it's better to pay for things using your own money over time - versus racking upÂ interest and revolving debt that comes with credit card payments. The 'Pay Better' TV campaign debuted during the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, with a subsequent TV spot airing on the premiere of the Bachelorette on June 7, and appearing throughout the show's season.

The Pay Better with Afterpay campaign also includes a significant investment in innovative digital, social and out-of-home creative - with high impact billboards and interactive murals popping up in 17 core markets worldwide including LA, New York, Columbus and Minneapolis in the U.S. The overarching theme shines a light on the ways consumers can reclaim control over their financial lives and avoid the fees and high interest rates associated with credit cards.

Geoff Seeley, Chief Marketing Officer at Afterpay said:Â "Afterpay was created to give people access to the things they want whilst maintaining control over their money. We're thrilled to partner with our fellow Aussie - Rebel Wilson - to encourage more people to join our movement and pay better."

Rebel Wilson said:Â "It was an honor to partner with Afterpay on its first ever global campaign because financial health has always been important to me. Paying better to me means paying in a way that benefits me, and also not paying any unnecessary fees or added extras. That's exactly what Afterpay's Pay Better is empowering consumers to do."

Afterpay's Pay Better campaign comes on the heels of a year of tremendous growth for the brand.With more than 17 million customers to date1 and $1 billion in sales processed per month, the North America market is now the largest contributor to underlying sales for the company2.

View the Pay Better spot here and the creative OOH campaignÂ here.

Creative Agency: Afterpay Brand Studio
Production: Biscuit Filmworks LLC
Media Agency: Essence

______________________________
1Â Since inception
2Â Source: Afterpay Q3 2021 Report

About Afterpay Limited
Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of March 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 86,000 of the world's favourite retailers and has more than 17 million customers in North America alone.

AfterpayÂ is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

favicon.png?sn=SF87944&sd=2021-05-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-encourages-people-to-pay-better-in-new-global-campaign-starring-rebel-wilson-301297783.html

SOURCE Afterpay

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF87944&Transmission_Id=202105241100PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF87944&DateId=20210524
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment