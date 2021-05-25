Classworx(TM) Reschedules Event with Founder Sam Andrus of DeltaVera from Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST to Thursday May 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Classworxâ¢, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx, is excited to announce an upcoming interview with Sam Andrus, founder of DeltaVera. DeltaVera specializes in providing Delta 8 products.

The event is being rescheduled from today to Thursday May 27th, 2021 at 1:15 P.M. E.S.T

To reserve a spot in the live Zoom interview with Sam Andrus of DeltaVera please click here. https://www.classworx.com/Instructors/1594/How-to-use-ClassWorx-to-Grow-their-Zoom-Community. The event is free of charge.

To offer events on Classworx via Zoom you can join free and schedule your events. ClassWorx offers interviews to public and private companies. To schedule an interview with Classworx call 470-448-4734.

About DeltaVera

At DeltaVera we strongly believe that Delta 8 THC can offer a safe, enjoyable and healthy experience. Though Delta 8 THC has much in common with Delta 9 THC, it is considerably less psychoactive. It is also a shorter lived high. These advantages make Delta 8 perfect for those looking for a brief respite from a busy schedule, for athletes and adventurers who are looking to make the most of their recovery, and for the artist inside all of us looking for a new perspective.

âOur enthusiasm for Delta 8 THC inspired us to start DeltaVera with a mission to offer the best Delta 8 experience in the field. Our products are sourced from the very best hemp farms in the United States, and are strictly tested to ensure accurate and reliable results. They are then packaged in renewable and reusable containers, and are labeled with a QR code to ensure easy access to our test results.

âWe offer the best edibles and smokables in the industry to ensure that every THC user has the opportunity to enjoy this easy-going cannabinoid in whichever way they desire. We strive to stay ahead of the curve to meet new, healthy and enjoyable innovations the moment they arrive. Please look through our site to view our products, to learn more about Delta 8 THC, or to find a carrier of DeltaVera products near you. For more information, subscribe below.

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Contact:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

