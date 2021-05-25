KULR Technology Group Announces Sponsorship of Marco Andretti in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 30th, 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. ( KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced it will serve as a sponsor of Marco Andretti in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday, May 30, 2021. Piloted by Marco Andretti, the No. 98 Honda represents a partnership between Andretti Herta-Haupert Autosport with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian. As a corporate sponsor, the KULR logo will be featured on the side tire ramp of the race car.

KULR Technology Group Inc. develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Earlier this year KULR became the official thermal management and battery safety technical partner for Andretti Technologies, the advanced technology arm of racing enterprise Andretti Autosport. The alliance establishes a thermal management testing and design platform for high-performance battery solutions with the highest safety ratings adapted to the technical requirements of Andrettiâs racing enterprise.

âExcited to have KULR expand to our INDYCAR family for this yearâs Indy 500,â said Marissa Andretti, Vice President, Andretti Autosport. "We already collaborate together on other motorsports projects, and we are both huge proponents of highlighting technical excellence, racing safety, and team building. I'm excited to see what we can accomplish together â both on and off the track."

"The Andretti name represents the pinnacle of racing achievement in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES," said Michael Mo, CEO, KULR Technology Group. "KULR is honored to be associated with the heritage and legacy Andretti Autosport maintains in the world of high-performance racing."

In April 2021, KULR became official thermal management and battery safety provider for Andretti United Extreme E, the combination of U.S.-based Andretti Autosport and Englandâs United Autosports, for Extreme E, the new all-electric off-road global racing series.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. ( KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the companyâs roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

About Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.



Under the banners of Andretti Autosport and BMW i Andretti Motorsport, the Indianapolis-based team fields multiple entries across the INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the FIA Formula E Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship LMP3 division. The team also competes as Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Australian Supercars category through partnership with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports and additionally is set to field an entry in the new Extreme E championship via Andretti United Extreme E.



The global racing enterprise boasts four INDYCAR SERIES championships, four Indy Light titles, one Pro Mazda championship, a Silver Class GT4 Championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.

