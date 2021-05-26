Logo
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA Buys Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Northern Star Investment Corp II, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III, Sells ScION Tech Growth I, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA (Current Portfolio) buys Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Northern Star Investment Corp II, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, dMY Technology Group Inc IV, sells ScION Tech Growth I, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Capitol Investment Corp V, Far Peak Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA. As of 2021Q1, Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA owns 188 stocks with a total value of $883 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arena+capital+advisors%2C+llc-+ca/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA
  1. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVHU) - 2,994,608 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB) - 2,252,210 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU) - 2,100,000 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDAC) - 1,935,905 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.6%
  5. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp (HIGA.U) - 1,982,633 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39%
New Purchase: Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVHU)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 2,994,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 2,252,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 2,010,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.003300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,743,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III (KVSC)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,682,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,706,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: HumanCo Acquisition Corp (HMCOU)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.46.

Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57.

Sold Out: Capitol Investment Corp V (CAP.U)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Sold Out: Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE.U)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.18.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI.U)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

Sold Out: Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDAC.U)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $12.98.

Reduced: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in ScION Tech Growth I by 98.88%. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 27,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC.U)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp by 89.57%. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.27%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 156,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp (NEBCU)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp by 100%. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Spartan Acquisition Corp II (SPRQ.U)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp II by 100%. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Aequi Acquisition Corp (ARBGU)

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in Aequi Acquisition Corp by 89.15%. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 98,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA

. Also check out:

1. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA keeps buying

