Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA Buys Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Northern Star Investment Corp II, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III, Sells ScION Tech Growth I, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp

Investment company Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA (Current Portfolio) buys Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Northern Star Investment Corp II, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, dMY Technology Group Inc IV, sells ScION Tech Growth I, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Capitol Investment Corp V, Far Peak Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA. As of 2021Q1, Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA owns 188 stocks with a total value of $883 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVHU) - 2,994,608 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB) - 2,252,210 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU) - 2,100,000 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDAC) - 1,935,905 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.6% H.I.G. Acquisition Corp (HIGA.U) - 1,982,633 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39%

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 2,994,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 2,252,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 2,010,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.003300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,743,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,682,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,706,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.46.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.18.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $12.98.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in ScION Tech Growth I by 98.88%. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 27,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp by 89.57%. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.27%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 156,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp by 100%. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp II by 100%. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA reduced to a holding in Aequi Acquisition Corp by 89.15%. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA still held 98,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

