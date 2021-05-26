Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of its Investment in Interiormark, LLC., and Q1 2021 Financial Results

Recurring Revenues from Royalties and Interest of $ 1,610,000;Â year-over-year growth of 73.1%

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (âFlow Capitalâ) announces that Interiormark LLC., has agreed to a buyout Flow Capitalâs royalty investment for US$1,925,000 in cash proceeds. Including the monthly royalty payments received by Flow, this represents a cash-on-cash return of approximately 2.67 times the amount invested over 6 years.



"Our relationship with Flow Capital and their team has always been more than just a financial one. They are a trusted and valuable business partner and resource with impeccable character," said Bruce Tucker, Vice President of Interiormark LLC.

The Company also announces its unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter ended

March 31, 2021 (âQ1 2021â). Financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Q1 2021 Performance Highlights

Free Cash Flow of $405,191 in Q1 2021 compared to $(76,750) in Q1 2020.

Total revenue under IFRS of $2,340,570 in Q1 2021; a YoY growth of 114.2%.

Net income of $1,308,000 in Q1 2021, compared to a net loss of $(370,000) in Q1 2020.

EBITDA of $1,692,000 in Q1 2021; a nearly 11X growth over $156,000 in Q1 2020.

Book value of approximately $0.60 per share; year-over-year (YoY) growth of 30.5%.



Financial Snapshot

Â Â Â Three months

ended March 31,

2021 Three months

ended March 31,

2020 Revenues Â Â $ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2,340,570 $ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,092,937 Profit/(Loss) for the period Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,307,956 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (369,536) EBITDA(1) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,691,650 Â 155,842 Adjusted EBITDA(1) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,337,613 Â 592,220 Free Cash Flow(1) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 405,191 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (76,750) Basic Earnings/(Loss) per share(3) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.0411 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.0096) Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per share(3) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.0408 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (0.0096) Book Value per outstanding share(2)(3) Â Â $ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.6000 $ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.4600 Weighted basic average number of shares outstanding Â Â Â 31,858,744 Â 38,631,233 Weighted diluted average number of shares outstanding Â Â Â 32,095,596 Â 38,631,233





(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Book Value per outstanding share are non-IFRS measures. Refer to section Definition of Non-IFRS Measures in the MD&A for further explanation and definitions.Â (2) Calculated by taking Total Shareholdersâ Equity as reported on the Statements of Financial Position over the number of outstanding common shares.Â (3) Due to the share alteration which occurred in June 2020, the comparative figures have been restated. Based on total earnings / (loss) of continuing operations.

âOur Q1 2021 performance demonstrates the strength of our business model with steady growth in core recurring revenues complemented by equity upside. Profitability improved significantly, through a combination of sustained efforts to drive operating efficiency and an increase in the value of our long-term equity positions. The $131 million transaction combining Sundial and Inner Spirit, of which we own nearly 12.6 million shares, announced recently, already represents an additional $0.05 in book value, over Q1 2020,â said Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.

âThe majority of our investment portfolio has remained resilient to impacts of COVID-19, and we expect that to continue as economic activity reopens gradually. We have a strong pipeline of new investment opportunities and remain focused on deal origination to expand our active investment portfolio, to drive growth in recurring revenue and free cash flow.â

Revenues

Total revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $2,340,570, a 114.2% increase from $1,092,937 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Royalty and loan interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $1,610,068 representing a 73.1% increase from the $930,333, earned in the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Of the $1,610,068 royalty payment and loan interest income earned during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, $342,165 was contributed by new investments acquired or topped-up over the past year, $946,360 was from investees that increased their royalty payments due to growth in their revenues and investees resuming to pay a royalty and $22,602 was due to the amortization of the promissory notes.

Non-cash items included in revenue under IFRS, had a net impact of $381,826 in the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, compared to $(124,591) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. This includes $525,750 from adjustments to fair value and $(143,924) of foreign exchange impact. Adjustments to fair value comprise an increase of $(675,688) from fair value adjustments to various royalty and promissory notes investments in the portfolio, and an increase of $1,201,438 in the fair value of equity and warrant positions held in investee companies.

Operating Expense

Total operating expenses were $657,321 for the three-month and year ended March 31, 2021 compared to $979,102 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The operating expenses in Q1 2021 are lower, primarily due to savings on consulting fees paid to a former US-based executive in the previous year.

Profit (Loss) After Taxes

Profit (loss) after taxes was $1,307,956 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 compared to $(369,536) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The growth in profits is attributed to the stronger operating performance reflected in the growth in royalty and loan income and lower operating expenses.

Assets

Â As at March 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,258,753 $ 7,141,988 Investments Â 29,783,262 Â 29,773,287 Total assets Â 37,809,755 Â 37,857,312

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $1,337,613 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 compared to $592,220 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase of $745,393 flows from the improved operating results, adjusted by movements in foreign exchange and fair value of the investment portfolio.

Free Cash Flow(1)

Free Cash Flow(1) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $405,191 compared to $(76,750) for the three-month period March 31, 2020. The increase is attributed to higher royalty and loan interest income and lower operating costs.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-IFRS measures. Refer to section Definition of Non-IFRS Measures in the MD&A for further explanation and definitions.

Shares Outstanding

During Q1 2021 Flow Capital repurchased 543,500 common shares under the ongoing NCIB, at an average price of $0.4138 per share. As at March 31, 2021, Flow Capital had 31,611,577 share outstanding.

Conference Call Details

Flow Capital will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Participants should call +1 (778) 560-2703 or +1 (833) 968-1926 and ask an operator for the Flow Capital earnings call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the replay, please dial +1 (416) 621-4642 or +1 (800) 585-8367 and enter access code 9883288. The replay recording will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, April 5, 2021.

An audio recording of the conference call will be also available on the investorsâ page of Flow Capitalâs website at www.flowcap.com/financials .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

