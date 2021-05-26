Logo
Afterpay Selects San Francisco as its North American Headquarters

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

The company welcomes Bay Area employees to newly remodeled 50,000 square foot space in the historic Phelan Building

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Afterpay (

ASX:APT, Financial), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced San Francisco as the home of its new North American headquarters.

Afterpay_Mint_Logo.jpg

Based in the 11-story landmark Phelan Building at 760 Market Street, Afterpay's new North American headquarters is situated between the technology and retail hubs of Financial District and Union Square - making it the ideal location to support the company's rapid growth in North America.Â 

Afterpay will occupy a 50,000-square-foot space across two floors for its 300+ Bay Area-based employees. The layout and features of the office will support Afterpay's new flexible workplace approach - allowing employees to work from the office, remotely, or a hybrid of the two. The office will feature more than 25 conference rooms, a large space to host company-wide meetings and events, product testing lab, game area, full-service coffee bar, and several open collaboration spaces.

"Afterpay's new office and its location perfectly captures Afterpay's business at the intersection of technology, finance, shopping and culture," said Nick Molnar, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at Afterpay. "We are so thrilled to establish our North American headquarters in this great city and welcome our employees to this beautiful space which combines the city's rich history with a modern and flexible work environment."

With its triangular-shaped architecture, the Phelan Building is reminiscent of the Flatiron building in New York and was built after the original structure was destroyed by fire in the San Francisco 1906 earthquake. The building was renovated in recent years with a unique architectural interior that features exposed ceilings and other creative finishes, while still preserving historic San Francisco.

Afterpay is working with RAISE, a technology-powered commercial real estate brokerage, across workplace strategy, brokerage and construction project management. The companies did a diligent review of the entire market before settling on the Phelan Building, which is the only building of its kind and has the tech and creative capabilities that make it a great place to work in San Francisco.

Afterpay was named one of this year's Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal, and is committed to building on this with its new office location.

About Afterpay Limited
Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of March 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 86,000 of the world's favourite retailers, and is used by nearly 15 million active customers globally.Â Â 

AfterpayÂ is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

favicon.png?sn=SF89820&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-selects-san-francisco-as-its-north-american-headquarters-301299535.html

SOURCE Afterpay

