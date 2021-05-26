West Virginia Adopts New Law That Will Accelerate Growth of Waste-to-Energy Sector

PR Newswire

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and environmental solutions company, applauds the state of West Virginia for taking a lead in making the development of renewable facilities economically viable with its new legislation that will drive more green energy jobs and a more sustainable future for its citizens. Â Â

Governor Justice's signature to Senate Bill 368 effectively eliminates solid waste assessment fees for mixed waste processing and resource recovery facilities, helping to make renewable energy a more attractive investment in the Mountain State.

"Our Entsorga West Virginia facility in Martinsburg, the nation's first HEBioTâ¢ facility in the United States, will no longer be penalized with unassociated landfill fees and oversight by the Public Service Commission. It's a great time for resource recovery and mixed waste processing facilities to expand across West Virginia," said Tony Fuller, CEO of BioHiTech Global, the majority owner of Entsorga West Virginia. "More facilities will lead to less waste in our landfills, more jobs for West Virginia citizens, and increased recycling rates in their communities."

BioHiTech's Martinsburg advanced resource recovery facility is redefining waste management across the state with pioneering technologies that transform the renewable energy landscape. Its advanced technology recovers biomass, plastics, and other carbon-based materials from the mixed-municipal solid waste (MSW) stream and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) non-hazardous secondary materials and converts them in an EPA-recognized renewable fuel that can be utilized to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2020 alone, the Company's Martinsburg-based Entsorga facility created 11,250 tons of Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) and diverted over 2/3rds of the inbound received materials from going to landfills. The SRF will be used by large energy users and co-processing facilities like cement manufacturers and steel mills as a cost-effective alternative or supplement to fossil fuels.

"At our facility, municipal solid waste and various types of commercial and industrial wastes that would otherwise be landfilled are put to use as a sustainable fuel," said Fuller. "We are grateful to do business in West Virginia and look forward to furthering zero waste initiatives across the state."

To read the new law or the announcement from the West Virginia Government, please visit:

https://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=368&year=2021&sessiontype=RS or https://westvirginia.gov/new-law-makes-mixed-waste-manufacturing-and-resource-recovery-financially-possible-in-west-virginia/.

