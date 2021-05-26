Logo
West Virginia Adopts New Law That Will Accelerate Growth of Waste-to-Energy Sector

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., May 26, 2021

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and environmental solutions company, applauds the state of West Virginia for taking a lead in making the development of renewable facilities economically viable with its new legislation that will drive more green energy jobs and a more sustainable future for its citizens. Â Â 

BioHiTech_Global_Logo.jpg

Governor Justice's signature to Senate Bill 368 effectively eliminates solid waste assessment fees for mixed waste processing and resource recovery facilities, helping to make renewable energy a more attractive investment in the Mountain State.

"Our Entsorga West Virginia facility in Martinsburg, the nation's first HEBioTâ¢ facility in the United States, will no longer be penalized with unassociated landfill fees and oversight by the Public Service Commission. It's a great time for resource recovery and mixed waste processing facilities to expand across West Virginia," said Tony Fuller, CEO of BioHiTech Global, the majority owner of Entsorga West Virginia. "More facilities will lead to less waste in our landfills, more jobs for West Virginia citizens, and increased recycling rates in their communities."

BioHiTech's Martinsburg advanced resource recovery facility is redefining waste management across the state with pioneering technologies that transform the renewable energy landscape. Its advanced technology recovers biomass, plastics, and other carbon-based materials from the mixed-municipal solid waste (MSW) stream and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) non-hazardous secondary materials and converts them in an EPA-recognized renewable fuel that can be utilized to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2020 alone, the Company's Martinsburg-based Entsorga facility created 11,250 tons of Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) and diverted over 2/3rds of the inbound received materials from going to landfills. The SRF will be used by large energy users and co-processing facilities like cement manufacturers and steel mills as a cost-effective alternative or supplement to fossil fuels.

"At our facility, municipal solid waste and various types of commercial and industrial wastes that would otherwise be landfilled are put to use as a sustainable fuel," said Fuller. "We are grateful to do business in West Virginia and look forward to furthering zero waste initiatives across the state."

To read the new law or the announcement from the West Virginia Government, please visit:

https://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=368&year=2021&sessiontype=RS or https://westvirginia.gov/new-law-makes-mixed-waste-manufacturing-and-resource-recovery-financially-possible-in-west-virginia/.

About BioHiTech Global
BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes.Â Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals.Â Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment.Â For more information, please visitÂ www.biohitech.com.

Company Contact:
BioHiTech Global, Inc.
Lisa Giovannielli
VP, Corporate Communications
O: 888.876.9300
E: [email protected]
www.biohitech.com

Investors:Â 
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY89996&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-virginia-adopts-new-law-that-will-accelerate-growth-of-waste-to-energy-sector-301299559.html

SOURCE BioHiTech Global, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY89996&Transmission_Id=202105260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY89996&DateId=20210526
