KLX Energy Services Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLXE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, JuneÂ 10,Â 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

KLX Energy Services Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When:

Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time



How:

Live via phone â By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the


KLXE call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live over the Internet â By logging onto the web at the address below



Where:

https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through June 17, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13719058#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About KLX Energy Services

KLXEÂ is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production and intervention activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. Â More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts:

KLX Energy Services


Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO


832-930-8066


[email protected]




Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston


(713) 529-6600


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA91526&sd=2021-05-26 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klx-energy-services-announces-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301300273.html

SOURCE KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

