TSR, Inc. Announces Final Court Order Approving Settlement in the Stockholder Derivative Action

TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSRI) (the âCompanyâ), a provider of information technology consulting and recruiting services, today announced that on May 24, 2021, the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Queens County issued a final order and judgment approving the settlement in the stockholder class and derivative action captioned Susan Paskowitz v. James J. Hill et al., No. 715541/2018, filed by Susan Paskowitz, a stockholder of the Company, on October 16, 2018 (the âStockholder Actionâ).

On December 16, 2019, the Company entered into a Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement with Susan Paskowitz providing for the settlement of the Stockholder Action (the âStipulationâ). On May 21, 2020, the Court entered an order preliminarily approving the settlement.

Pursuant to the terms of the final order, the Court fully and finally approved the settlement set forth in the Stipulation and dismissed the Stockholder Action with prejudice. The settlement payment is expected to be paid by the Companyâs insurance provider under its insurance policy.

Forward-Looking Statements

