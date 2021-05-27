Bird Unveils the Bird Three, the World's Most Eco-Conscious Shared Electric Scooter

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Bird, a leader in shared short range environmentally friendly electric transportation, today unveiled Bird Three, the world's most eco-conscious electric scooter specifically designed for shared use. The third generation e-scooter, custom designed and engineered by Bird's California-based team, comes on the heels of Bird becoming one of the first in the sector to announce its intention to enter the public markets through a definitive agreement with Switchback II Corporation (NYSE: SWBK).

Initially piloted in Berlin and Tel Aviv, the Bird Three will be rolled out globally beginning this summer. Every aspect of Bird Three was intentionally designed and expertly crafted to keep riders safe, cities clean and carbon emissions as low as possible. Early market tests indicated that Bird Three boasts a significant improvement in durability - citing a nearly 400% drop in vehicle damages - and is being embraced by riders, as illustrated by a 185% increase in rides taken per vehicle. These signals, paired with the increased number of trips Bird Three can provide on a single battery charge, point to the vehicle's eco-conscious design and reduced carbon footprint.Â Â

According to Scott Rushforth, Bird's Chief Vehicle Officer, "A scooter's battery is directly linked to its environmental impact, and those with smaller batteries require more frequent charging and power fewer trips per charge resulting in an increased carbon footprint. Bird Three's bigger battery delivers more rides and more miles traveled on a single charge than any other shared e-scooter available today. More miles traveled leads to more sustainable rides and, ultimately, decreased carbon emissions throughout the vehicle's entire life cycle."

Bird Three: Bringing Sustainability, Safety and Smart Technology to Riders Globally

For countries like the United States to meet critical, long-term climate goals, as much as 90% of all road vehicles must be electrified by 2050 and 20% of all vehicle miles reduced by the end of the decade. Bird Three was designed to help further accelerate this modeshift from gas-powered cars to micro electric vehicles for the trillions of trips taken each year that are five miles or less. The innovative vehicle's sustainability, safety and smart technology help to put cities everywhere on a path to reaching their climate goals. An outline of the most notable features of the Bird Three are below, and for more information, please visit: https://bird.co/blog/new-bird-three-worlds-most-eco-conscious-scooter/

Sustainability

Bigger battery, smaller environmental impact: A high capacity battery with real-time diagnostic monitoring and industry leading IP68-rated protection provides more miles traveled on a single charge than any other shared e-scooter.

Circular Economy Design: Eco-conscious design and construction maximizes lifespan, minimizes waste and increases second life and recycling opportunities.

Durability: Designed using aerospace-grade A380 mated to an AL6061 extrusion provides the ability to withstand the rigors of shared use and is backed by more than 60k simulated impact tests.

Safety

Riding on Clean Air: Automotive grade, self-sealing pneumatic tires deliver a soft and stable ride over all surface types without risk of getting a flat or requiring complicated suspension systems that present safety issues.

See and Be Seen: New high-powered, German K-mark certified LED headlights and taillight provide superior visibility while riding and by other road users, even during daylight hours.

Extended Chassis: An elongated wheelbase provides increased stability on all terrains, creating an improved vehicle fit for more individuals and improving riders' overall comfort.

Smart Technology

Real Time Monitoring and Diagnostics: More than 200 diagnostic sensors monitor each component of Bird Three in real time to ensure a safe ride each and every time.

Advanced Proprietary Operating System: Updated seamlessly and wirelessly over the air, Bird Three enforces speed zone and sidewalk detection compliance for cities while offering auto-calibration of brake sensors and anti-theft encryption.

Smart Acceleration Technology: With a new dual-sensor throttle, inspired by automotive technology, provides redundant sensor verification as well as safe and consistent acceleration for a steady ride.

About Bird:Â

Bird is an electric vehicle transportation company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. Today, it provides a fleet of shared electric scooters to riders in over 200 cities and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneerÂ Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Follow Bird on Instagram (www.instagram.com/bird), on Twitter atÂ @BirdRide, and find more information atÂ www.bird.co.

About Switchback II Corporation:

Switchback II Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Switchback focused its search for a target business in the broad energy transition or sustainability arena targeting industries that require innovative solutions to decarbonize in order to meet critical emission reduction objectives.

