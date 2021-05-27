Thursday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. Markets
U.S. stocks traded mixed on Friday, after yesterdays decline.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained0.34% to 34,438, the S&P 500 Index jumped 0.24% to 4,206 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.22% at 13,768.
Gainers
Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) +6%
General Electric Co (GE, Financial) +5.8%
Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial) +4.8%
Under Armour Inc (UA, Financial) +4.9%
DXC Technology Co (DXC, Financial) +4%
Boeing Co (BA, Financial) +3.6%
Losers
Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) -1.7%
NRG Energy Inc (NRG, Financial) -1.7%
J M Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) -0.8%
CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial) -1.2%
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) -1.2%
Global Markets
The main European stock markets traded mixed. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.10%, Germany's Dax fell 0.28%,France's CAC 40 was up 0.69%, and Spain's Ibex 35slid 0.12%.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.33%, India's BSE Sensex advanced 0.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost0.18% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.43%.
Workdayreleases earnings report
Shares of Workday, Inc. (WDAY, Financial) traded in the red on Thursday to $231.46 after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.
The company's revenue grew 15.7% year over year to $1.18 billion, beating expectations by $20 million. The company posted earnings of 87 cents per share, topping estimates of 73 cents.
Co-founder, co-CEO, and chairman Aneel Bhusri, had the following to say:
"It was a strong start to the year as more organizations turn to Workday to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and meet the evolving finance and workforce demands for a post-pandemic world"
The operating loss reached $38.3 million, or minus 3.3% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $144.5 million, or minus 14.2% of revenues, in the same trimester of the past year.
The non-GAAP operating income was $288.5 million, or 24.6% of revenues, higher than $130.5 million, or 12.8% of revenues, in the comparable period.
Further, the operating cash flows were $452.4 million, up from $263.7 million in the prior year.
The company's shares have gained 1.3% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 14.1%.
Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced 4% his holdings to 4,101 shares, and Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) cut his holdings by 15% to 12,700shares.
Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.
