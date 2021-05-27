Thursday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. Markets

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Friday, after yesterdays decline.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained0.34% to 34,438, the S&P 500 Index jumped 0.24% to 4,206 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.22% at 13,768.

Gainers

Ford Motor Co ( F, Financial) +6%

General Electric Co ( GE, Financial) +5.8%

Invesco Ltd ( IVZ, Financial) +4.8%

Under Armour Inc ( UA, Financial) +4.9%

DXC Technology Co ( DXC, Financial) +4%

Boeing Co ( BA, Financial) +3.6%

Losers

Eli Lilly and Co ( LLY, Financial) -1.7%

NRG Energy Inc ( NRG, Financial) -1.7%

J M Smucker Co ( SJM, Financial) -0.8%

CVS Health Corp ( CVS, Financial) -1.2%

Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM, Financial) -1.2%

Global Markets

The main European stock markets traded mixed. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.10%, Germany's Dax fell 0.28%,France's CAC 40 was up 0.69%, and Spain's Ibex 35slid 0.12%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.33%, India's BSE Sensex advanced 0.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost0.18% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.43%.

Workdayreleases earnings report

Shares of Workday, Inc. ( WDAY, Financial) traded in the red on Thursday to $231.46 after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.

The company's revenue grew 15.7% year over year to $1.18 billion, beating expectations by $20 million. The company posted earnings of 87 cents per share, topping estimates of 73 cents.

Co-founder, co-CEO, and chairman Aneel Bhusri, had the following to say:

"It was a strong start to the year as more organizations turn to Workday to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and meet the evolving finance and workforce demands for a post-pandemic world"

The operating loss reached $38.3 million, or minus 3.3% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $144.5 million, or minus 14.2% of revenues, in the same trimester of the past year.

The non-GAAP operating income was $288.5 million, or 24.6% of revenues, higher than $130.5 million, or 12.8% of revenues, in the comparable period.

Further, the operating cash flows were $452.4 million, up from $263.7 million in the prior year.

The company's shares have gained 1.3% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 14.1%.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced 4% his holdings to 4,101 shares, and Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) cut his holdings by 15% to 12,700shares.

