Thursday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of Workday down despite good results

Author's Avatar
Omar Venerio
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

U.S. Markets

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Friday, after yesterdays decline.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained0.34% to 34,438, the S&P 500 Index jumped 0.24% to 4,206 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.22% at 13,768.

Gainers

Ford Motor Co (

F, Financial) +6%

General Electric Co (

GE, Financial) +5.8%

Invesco Ltd (

IVZ, Financial) +4.8%

Under Armour Inc (

UA, Financial) +4.9%

DXC Technology Co (

DXC, Financial) +4%

Boeing Co (

BA, Financial) +3.6%

Losers

Eli Lilly and Co (

LLY, Financial) -1.7%

NRG Energy Inc (

NRG, Financial) -1.7%

J M Smucker Co (

SJM, Financial) -0.8%

CVS Health Corp (

CVS, Financial) -1.2%

Exxon Mobil Corp (

XOM, Financial) -1.2%

Global Markets

The main European stock markets traded mixed. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.10%, Germany's Dax fell 0.28%,France's CAC 40 was up 0.69%, and Spain's Ibex 35slid 0.12%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.33%, India's BSE Sensex advanced 0.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost0.18% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.43%.

Workdayreleases earnings report

Shares of Workday, Inc. (

WDAY, Financial) traded in the red on Thursday to $231.46 after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.

The company's revenue grew 15.7% year over year to $1.18 billion, beating expectations by $20 million. The company posted earnings of 87 cents per share, topping estimates of 73 cents.

Co-founder, co-CEO, and chairman Aneel Bhusri, had the following to say:

"It was a strong start to the year as more organizations turn to Workday to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and meet the evolving finance and workforce demands for a post-pandemic world"

The operating loss reached $38.3 million, or minus 3.3% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $144.5 million, or minus 14.2% of revenues, in the same trimester of the past year.

The non-GAAP operating income was $288.5 million, or 24.6% of revenues, higher than $130.5 million, or 12.8% of revenues, in the comparable period.

Further, the operating cash flows were $452.4 million, up from $263.7 million in the prior year.

The company's shares have gained 1.3% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 14.1%.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced 4% his holdings to 4,101 shares, and Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) cut his holdings by 15% to 12,700shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.



