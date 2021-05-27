Polaris Global Value Fund Buys United Therapeutics Corp, Marubeni Corp, Shinhan Financial Group Co, Sells Tapestry Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Signature Aviation PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Polaris Global Value Fund Buys United Therapeutics Corp, Marubeni Corp, Shinhan Financial Group Co, Sells Tapestry Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Signature Aviation PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Polaris Global Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys United Therapeutics Corp, Marubeni Corp, Shinhan Financial Group Co, KT&G Corp, Brother Industries, sells Tapestry Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Signature Aviation PLC, Signature Aviation PLC, Asahi Group Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Global Value Fund. As of 2021Q1, Polaris Global Value Fund owns 98 stocks with a total value of $492 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bernard Horn's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bernard+horn/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bernard Horn
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 121,532 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94%
  2. Magna International Inc (MG) - 90,032 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  3. Kia Corp (000270) - 107,000 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio.
  4. Webster Financial Corp (WBS) - 140,138 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  5. Antofagasta PLC (ANTO) - 325,200 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.82%
New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $184.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 41,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marubeni Corp (8002)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Marubeni Corp. The purchase prices were between $670.2 and $951.8, with an estimated average price of $792.4. The stock is now traded at around $949.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 700,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (055550)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30650 and $37450, with an estimated average price of $33694.2. The stock is now traded at around $41750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brother Industries Ltd (6448)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Brother Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2086 and $2548, with an estimated average price of $2338.06. The stock is now traded at around $2297.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 110,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KT&G Corp (033780)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in KT&G Corp by 303.97%. The purchase prices were between $78100 and $83400, with an estimated average price of $80620. The stock is now traded at around $83200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Siam Commercial Bank PCL (SCB-F)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in The Siam Commercial Bank PCL by 170.18%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $111, with an estimated average price of $101.96. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 947,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 126,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Sold Out: Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Signature Aviation PLC. The sale prices were between $3.87 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $4.08.

Sold Out: Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Signature Aviation PLC. The sale prices were between $3.87 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $4.08.

Reduced: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502)

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Asahi Group Holdings Ltd by 24.23%. The sale prices were between $4144 and $5046, with an estimated average price of $4501.36. The stock is now traded at around $5233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 101,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $275.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc by 35.2%. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 64,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bernard Horn

. Also check out:

1. Bernard Horn's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bernard Horn's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bernard Horn's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bernard Horn keeps buying

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider