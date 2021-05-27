Polaris Global Value Fund Buys United Therapeutics Corp, Marubeni Corp, Shinhan Financial Group Co, Sells Tapestry Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Signature Aviation PLC

Investment company Polaris Global Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys United Therapeutics Corp, Marubeni Corp, Shinhan Financial Group Co, KT&G Corp, Brother Industries, sells Tapestry Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Signature Aviation PLC, Signature Aviation PLC, Asahi Group Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Global Value Fund. As of 2021Q1, Polaris Global Value Fund owns 98 stocks with a total value of $492 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UTHR, 8002, 055550, 6448,

UTHR, 8002, 055550, 6448, Added Positions: 033780, SCB-F, MPC, BWY, TD,

033780, SCB-F, MPC, BWY, TD, Reduced Positions: 2502, LH, 005930, ANTO, 6758, DCOM, IBOC, MG, PUB, 02338, WBS,

2502, LH, 005930, ANTO, 6758, DCOM, IBOC, MG, PUB, 02338, WBS, Sold Out: TPR, BEN, SIG, SIG,

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 121,532 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94% Magna International Inc (MG) - 90,032 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Kia Corp (000270) - 107,000 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Webster Financial Corp (WBS) - 140,138 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Antofagasta PLC (ANTO) - 325,200 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.82%

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $184.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 41,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Marubeni Corp. The purchase prices were between $670.2 and $951.8, with an estimated average price of $792.4. The stock is now traded at around $949.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 700,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30650 and $37450, with an estimated average price of $33694.2. The stock is now traded at around $41750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Brother Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2086 and $2548, with an estimated average price of $2338.06. The stock is now traded at around $2297.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 110,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in KT&G Corp by 303.97%. The purchase prices were between $78100 and $83400, with an estimated average price of $80620. The stock is now traded at around $83200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in The Siam Commercial Bank PCL by 170.18%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $111, with an estimated average price of $101.96. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 947,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 126,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Signature Aviation PLC. The sale prices were between $3.87 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $4.08.

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Asahi Group Holdings Ltd by 24.23%. The sale prices were between $4144 and $5046, with an estimated average price of $4501.36. The stock is now traded at around $5233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 101,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $275.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc by 35.2%. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 64,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

