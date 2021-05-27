Logo
Citizens Board Committed To Advance Diversity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) today again demonstrated a continued commitment to Board diversity by announcing that the Board has voted to expand the size of the Board from nine to ten directors. This expansion leaves three openings on the Board. While the director selection process is not final, the Committee has identified several qualified diverse candidates.Â  Each candidate has strong credentials and industry experience to enhance the Board's ability to effectively oversee the Company's business operations and guide management's efforts to achieve short- to long-term strategic objectives.Â 

Citizens_Logo.jpg

J.D. "Chip" Davis, Jr., Chairman of the Board, said, "We are committed to building on our diverse and inclusive culture, which is central to our path for innovation and growth.Â  Serving as a role model, the Board is committed to filling at least two of the vacancies with women and underrepresented minority candidates."

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. is a financial services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CIA. The Company utilizes a three-pronged strategy for growth based upon worldwide sales of U.S. Dollar-denominated whole life cash value insurance policies, life insurance product sales in the U.S. and final expense and limited liability property product sales in the U.S.Â 

Information herein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate", "intends," "continue" or comparable words.Â  In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.Â  Readers are encouraged to read the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and its current reports on Form 8-K, for "Risk Factors" and other meaningful cautionary language disclosing why actual results may vary materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.Â  The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.Â  Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements.Â  The Company also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by the investment community.


For further information contact:


Investor Relations


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA92988&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-board-committed-to-advance-diversity-301301178.html

SOURCE Citizens, Inc.

