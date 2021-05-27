Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. Buys Qualtrics International Inc, Sells SMART Global Holdings Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Qualtrics International Inc, sells SMART Global Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Unity Software Inc (U) - 40,779,493 shares, 40.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 122,947,740 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) - 135,688,649 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. Qualtrics International Inc (XM) - 22,518,484 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 2,559,408 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 22,518,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. still held 7,166,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

