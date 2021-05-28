Global Self Storage to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference, June 8-10

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, will present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference being held virtually on June 8-10.

REITweek is the largest annual REIT industry investor conference, bringing together more than 3,000 investors, REIT executives, and industry professionals from across the country. The event offers the opportunity to meet with REIT managers, as well as attend panel presentations that provide thought-leader perspectives on the economy, industry trends and investment insights.

Global Self Storage's president and CEO, Mark C. Winmill, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 8, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time (5:45 a.m. Pacific time) and participate in one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the conference, and he will be joined by company CFO, Thomas O'Malley, and its vice president, Don Klimoski.

Management will discuss the company's proprietary revenue rate management program, strong pricing power, and strategic focus on secondary and tertiary cities, which have collectively contributed to the company's peer-leading record results in the first quarter of 2021.

To view the presentation online, please register for the conference via the REITweek website here.

For any questions about the company or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your inquiry here.

About Nareit

Nareit serves as the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate. Nareit's members are REITs and other real estate companies throughout the world that own, operate, and finance income-producing real estate, as well as those firms and individuals who advise, study, and service those businesses. For more information, go to www.reit.com/events

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent. The company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the company's current expectations and various assumptions. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The amount, nature, and/or frequency of dividends paid by the company may be changed at any time without notice.

