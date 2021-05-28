Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp Iii (FWAC) CFO Andriy Mykhaylovskyy Bought $9.1 million of Shares

CFO of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp Iii (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andriy Mykhaylovskyy (insider trades) bought 907,000 shares of FWAC on 05/27/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $9.1 million.

.

