Subaru Levorg with Veoneer technologies wins prestigious Best 5-Star Award in Japan NCAP

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Â The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)Â and (SSE: VNE SDB), is proud active safety supplier to Subaru Levorg, awarded top results in the Japan NCAP (JNCAP).

In Japan NCAP's latest annual safety testing, Subaru Levorg outperformed the 10 vehicles rated with 5 stars and an overall rating above 98%.Â At the heart of Subaru Levorg's active safety system is the new generation EyeSight hardware, a variant of Veoneer's 4th generation stereo vision system, re-engineered to meet Subaru's original specification. The new generation EyeSight has two cameras mounted on a wide-baseline design doubling the field-of-view.

In JNCAP's tests, the stereo vision system achievedÂ an astonishing 100% performanceÂ in the following Active Safety Tests:

  • AEB in Car-to-Car Rear End Scenarios
  • AEB in Car-to Pedestrian Scenarios at Day and at Night
  • Lane Departure Prevention
  • Pedal Misapplication Prevention
  • High Performance Headlights

Subaru Levorg also has Veoneer'sÂ front corner radars installed for more advanced features like forward crossing traffic brakeÂ (FCTB).

"Big congratulations to Subaru for receiving the "Best Five-Star Award" in Japan NCAP with the highest score. We are proud to supply the custom designed EyeSight camera system. The top results in JNCAP's active safety tests are a true proof-point of Veoneer as a leader in stereo vision systems, providing optical robustness, mechanical rigidity and compact design," says Jan Carlson, Veoneer Chairman, President and CEO.

For more information please contact:

Thomas JÃ¶nsson, EVP Communications & IR,

[email protected] Â tel +46 (0)8Â 527Â 762 27

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, develop, and manufacture state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,500 employees in 11 countries. In 2020, sales amounted to $1.37 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/subaru-levorg-with-veoneer-technologies-wins-prestigious-best-5-star-award-in-japan-ncap,c3356115

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO93718&sd=2021-05-28 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subaru-levorg-with-veoneer-technologies-wins-prestigious-best-5-star-award-in-japan-ncap-301301593.html

SOURCE Veoneer

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO93718&Transmission_Id=202105280504PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO93718&DateId=20210528
