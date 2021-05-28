iPower Inc. Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

PR Newswire

DUARTE, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, today announced that iPower's Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Chenlong Tan, rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in celebration of the Company's recent listing on Nasdaq. iPower began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 12, 2021.

"We are honored to ring the closing bell in celebration of our successful listing on Nasdaq. The listing was a milestone and the start of a new journey for iPower, and we are looking forward to building a better future with the extraordinary efforts of our iPower team and family, and continued support from our customers, stakeholders, partners and investors," stated Mr. Tan.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories inÂ the United States. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website,Â www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners all of which are fulfilled from its two fulfillment centers in southernÂ California. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, visit iPower's website atÂ https://ir.meetipower.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in iPower's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

