Jeep® Offers Special-edition Freedom Models for 2021 Across the Entire Lineup as a Tribute to U.S. Military

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

JeepÂ® offers a full lineup of Freedom special editions, with military-themed exterior and interior design cues, to honor servicemen and servicewomanÂ

Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to the USO with every Freedom edition sold

donation to the USO with every Freedom edition sold Jeep WaveÂ® customer service program comes standard with all new Jeep models and includes premium benefits such as worry-free maintenance, same-day vehicle rentals, 24/7 roadside assistance and dedicated owner supportÂ

The JeepÂ® brand is expanding the Freedom edition to every vehicle in its iconic 4x4 lineup. The 2021 Freedom editions are a tribute to U.S. military members, with military-themed exterior and interior design cues. The Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to the United Service Organizations (USO) with every Freedom edition sold.

"At the Jeep brand, we are proud of our military heritage, with origins that date back to 1941, and the Freedom special editions are a tribute to all who have served and continue to serve," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand â North America. "This Memorial Day, we honor those who have made the greatest sacrifice for their country and support those who continue to serve through these special editions."Â

The Freedom special-edition vehicles include unique exterior features, such as the large "Oscar Mike" military star decal on the hood, matte black/Satin Carbon wheels and accents and an American flag decal along the side of each vehicle. For Wrangler and Gladiator, this also includes an "Oscar Mike" decal on the rear tailgate.Â

All active and recently retired service members also qualify for the $500 Military Bonus Cash across the Jeep 4x4 lineup.Â

Freedom edition Jeep SUVs start at the following U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), excluding destination:

2021 Jeep RenegadeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $26,285Â

2021 Jeep CompassÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $27 ,090Â

,090Â 2021 Jeep CherokeeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $27 ,955Â

,955Â 2021 Jeep WranglerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $36,210 Â

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Â Â Â $39,465Â

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Â Â Â Â Â Â $37,085

2021 Jeep GladiatorÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $42,015

More information and images are available at Jeep.com.

Jeep Wave customer care program

Standard on all 2021 Jeep vehicles, the Jeep Wave premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks created to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including the new Freedom editions. Jeep Wave program highlights include:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand eventsÂ

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

