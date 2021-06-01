Questor Technology Inc. Announces Grant of Restricted and Performance Stock Units

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the âCompanyâ), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has approved the granting of Restricted Stock Units (RSUâs) and Performance Stock Units (PSUâs) pursuant to the Companyâs PSU and RSU Incentive Plan and compensation policy, dated April 14, 2021 to certain of its officers and employees to acquire up to an aggregate of 450,315 common shares ("common shares") of the Corporation. Upon the granting of the RSUâs and PSUâs described above, Questor will have 1,329,524 security based compensation awards outstanding, comprised of 603,375 options and 726,149 RSUâs and PSUâs awards granted. The aggregate amount represents 4.8% of the 27,435,120 common shares currently outstanding. Questor's stock option plan currently limits the issuance of options to no more than 10% of the outstanding common shares



Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol âQSTâ.

