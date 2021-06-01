Lab Tests Conclusively Demonstrate Bronya Climate Shield Drastically Enhances Fire Protection Performance of US$ 2.8 Billion global I-joist market

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC: ECDP), a Nevada company, Bronya Canada Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eco-Depot Inc, is pleased to announce that premier scientific lab testing organization FP Innovations recently completed a series of tests on the Bronya Climate Shield product and concluded that the liquid insulation acts as a significant fire retardant when applied to prefabricated wood panels.

This recent test completed by FP Innovations comes on the heels of another recently conducted military specification test at NTS Sci-Lab that found Bronya Climate Shield to offer 24-42% increase in energy efficiency. Bronya products undergo rigorous testing by numerous respected third-party entities in an effort to stay on the leading edge of liquid insulation technology. Investors are warmly invited to peruse all our test results from the various testing agencies here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ECDP/disclosure

Eco Depot CEO Daniel Gosselin commented: "Bronya Climate Shield now has two recent independent labs that have conducted important tests and provided conclusive results on our premier liquid insulation product. Based on the findings of these two tests from two internationally respected laboratories, the Company can proclaim with authority that Bronya Climate Shield offers significant improvements in energy efficiency while also providing substantial fire-retardant properties to wood surfaces. We think that these tests greatly enhance the overall appeal for Climate Shield to be used everywhere from hospitals to hotels to homes."Â

FP Innovations test results showed an average time to ignition of Climate Shield coated wood to be 22.7 minutes and the time to reach 300Â°C at the back-surface of the wood to be 25.38 minutes when exposed to fire-inducing heat in a controlled environment. These times represented a significant improvement when compared with a similar product used for bench-marking that showed ignition at about 18 minutes.

The FP Innovations report concluded: "The main objective consists of evaluating the potential for reducing inflammability of wood components when protected with a Bronya intumescent thermal [liquid insulation] coating. The test results suggest that this formulation, as applied by the client, would provide the required thermal protection to OSB web panels when tested as per AC 14 for fire-resistance equivalency to nominal 2x10 lumber joists."

Note: A copy of the full FP Innovations report will be made available in Eco Depot, Inc. (ECDP) Supplementary Filings.

Overview of Fire-retardant I -Joists Industry

These results will allow Bronya Climate Shield to pursue theÂ global I-joist marketÂ size worth US$ 2.8 Billion in 2019. I-joist is an engineered wood product made from a combination of timber products such as laminated veneer timber or graded solid timber. Also known as a wooden I-beam, composite wooden joist, and plywood I-beam, I-joist has two parts, namely the web and flanges. The web is placed between the top and bottom flanges that gives it the distinct 'I' shape. The flanges resist bending, and the web helps to transmit the shear stresses, relying on plywood's panel shear capacity and dimensional stability.

We areÂ currently working with North American Market of I-Joist producers to meet the International Residential Code (IRC) Standard. As made public in numerous newspaper articles, companies produce I-Joists. These products contain formaldehyde, a known carcinogen now involved in a class action lawsuit in over 15 states involving the following builders.

Formaldehyde is present in dangerous levels in a large number of new homes builtÂ between December 2016 and July 2017. Â The TJI joists were manufactured using formaldehyde. People who have these TJI Joists in their homes have reported that the TJI Joists produce a strong pickle-like odor, causing severe physical reactions, including nausea, headaches, difficulty breathing, and stinging and tearing eyes.

Product Information

Bronya Climate Shieldâ¢ï¸ is multi-purpose liquid insulation that can be applied on any surface, both indoors and outdoors, at temperatures of -60 Â°C up to +200 Â°C. Bronya Climate Shield is a cost-effective Do-It-Yourself (DIY) product with thermal conductivity of 0,03 W/m Celsius, proven to reduce energy costs by up to 42% and labour costs by 70%. Moreover, this excellent quality product provides insulation lasting from 10 to 30 years, depending on the application.

Bronya's product line also includes a thermal waterproof, fire-retardant and anti-corrosion liquid Thermal paint coating. Bronya Climate Shield can provide its end-users with an easy-to-use, safe, and cost-effective liquid thermal insulation paint product line that drastically improves the thermal efficiency in building, transportation, and industrial sectors.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTC Pink: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELDâ¢ï¸

Bronya Climate Shieldâ¢ï¸ increases energy efficiency, energy savings and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with OTC Markets including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report filed March 30th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Bronya Climate Shield or Eco Depot Inc. which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

