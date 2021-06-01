Market of Choice Expands to Carry All of Sweet Earth's Skincare Products in All Stores

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Market of Choice Expands to Carry All of Sweet Earth's Skincare Products in All Stores

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021

(CSE: SE)
(FSE: 1KZ1)
(OTCQB: SEHCF)

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE)Â (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF)Â ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that Market of Choice is expanding its Sweet Earth skincare line to include all of the Company's 22 products, including the popular Men's Styling Kit.Â  Market of Choice's expansion is attributed to the popularity of Sweet Earth products that appeal to the discerning consumer.Â  The following expanded selection of products will be made available at all 11 of Market of Choice's high-end supermarkets:

Sweet_Earth_Holdings_Corporation_Market_of_Choice_Expands_to_Car.jpg

  • CBD Organic Hydration Cream
  • CBD Organic Lip Balm
  • CBD Face Care Essentials Kit
  • CBD Jasmine Body Oil
  • CBD Muscle Recovery Rub
  • CBD C.B.D. (Cosmic Bug Deterrent)
  • CBD Men's Soothing Aftershave
  • CBD Men's Beard & Mustache Oil
  • CBD Lavender Oat and Honey Facial Cleanser
  • CBD Spa Kit
  • CBD Organic Salve
  • CBD Cooling Muscle Gel
  • CBD Hot Cold Muscle Gel
  • CBD Hand Sanitizer
  • CBD Men's Beard & Face Cleansing Wash
  • CBD Men's Shaving Cream
  • CBD Men's Styling Kit

Note: Bold indicates most popular products

As highlighted in the Company's December 8, 2021 news release, Market of Choice offers a wide selection of the finest and freshest conventional, natural, organic, and health-conscience products, a natural fit with Sweet Earth's products, which are non-GMO, contain no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers and are manufactured locally. Â All bath products blendÂ botanicals like neem, turmeric, and eucalyptus with Omega-3 rich sea kelp and CBD; these products can be used daily to relax and rejuvenate.Â  In addition to its wholesome attributes, Sweet Earth's bath products are also Leaping Bunny accredited1 and certified to be Cruelty Free.Â 

CBD Hemp falls under the US Farm Bill and is Legal in the United States of America

______________________

1 https://www.leapingbunny.org/

About Sweet Earth
Corporate Website:Â  https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.Â 
Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market.Â  Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation.Â  In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.Â Â  Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.Â Â Â 

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.Â 

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E.Â  The treats are sold on its website: Â https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG").Â  The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Cooper"

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Â 

favicon.png?sn=VA95779&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-of-choice-expands-to-carry-all-of-sweet-earths-skincare-products-in-all-stores-301302891.html

SOURCE Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA95779&Transmission_Id=202106010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA95779&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment