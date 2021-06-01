Logo
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (EBON) Investors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ebang International Holdings, Inc. ("Ebang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBON) securities between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Ebang investors have until June 7, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The_Law_Offices_of_Frank_R_Cruz_Logo.jpg

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 6, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ebang is directing proceeds from its IPO last year into a "series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties." According to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming the proceeds would go "primarily for development," and that instead the funds were directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the Ebang's Chief Executive Officer, Dong Hu. The report also noted that Ebang's earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had failed due to widespread media coverage of a sales inflation scheme with Yindou, a Chinese peer-to-peer online lending platform that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million "vanish[ing] into thin air."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.82, or approximately 13%, to close at $5.53 per share on April 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, Ebang issued a statement stating that, though it believed the report "contain[ed] many errors, unsupported speculations and inaccurate interpretations of events," the "Board, together with its Audit Committee, intends to further review and examine the allegations and misinformation therein and will take whatever necessary and appropriate actions may be required to protect the interest of its shareholders."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.12, or 2.17%, to close at $5.41 per share on April 7, 2021. The stock price continued to decline over the next trading session by $0.38, or 7%, to close at $5.03 per share on April 8, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) that Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) that Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) that Ebang's purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Ebang securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 7, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Ebang securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

favicon.png?sn=LA96023&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-ebang-international-holdings-inc-ebon-investors-301302714.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA96023&Transmission_Id=202106011025PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA96023&DateId=20210601
