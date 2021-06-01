SusGlobal Identified as "Leading Player" in The Global Organic Fertilizer Market 2021-2026 Research Report

Market projected to grow at 11% CAGR to reach $16 Billion by 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGroâ¢, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMYÂ® is pleased to be included in a new comprehensive research market report compiled and published by Lucintel, a premier global market research and management consulting firm. The report analyzes growth opportunities in the organic fertilizer market by product type, form, end use, and region and is called "The Global Organic Fertilizer Market 2021-2026."

According to the new market report, the future of the global organic fertilizer market looks promising with opportunities in both the dry and liquid form segments. The organic fertilizer market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% over the forecast period 2021-2026 to US$15.894 Billion. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumption of organic food and products such as cannabis and wine and favorable government rules and regulations.



In this market, dry and liquid fertilizer are the major product types. Based on its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the leading growth markets in organic fertilizer by form, from 2021-2026, with their growth rates (CAGRs), are estimated to be as follows:

Dry: 11.0% by value

Liquid: 11.8% by value

The advantages of organic fertilizers are as follows:

Soil Structure: The structure of the soil is improved due to the organic matter present in the organic fertilizer and increases the soil's ability to retain water and nutrients.

Microbes Thrive: Organic fertilizers are rich in organic matter which helps microbes thrive. They contain carbon along with nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium that feeds microbes and enables them to make nutrients available for plants in a naturally occurring biological process.

Environment Friendly and Sustainable: Organic fertilizers promote healthy soil and are considered a more environmentally friendly solution. They decompose very quickly without any negative effects on the surface and groundwater; and are safer for humans, animals, and birds.

Reduces Chemical Fertilizers and Pesticides: Organic fertilizers reduce the need for pesticides and the overall nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium requirements.

Plant Damage Threat Avoided: Organic fertilizers are less toxic and do not cause damage to leaves and roots.

"We are pleased to have been included in this market report, as it validates our model and our growth initiatives, namely, producing regenerative products such as organic fertilizers," stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "We will continue to introduce new organic products for several segments of our business in order to drive revenues and maximize shareholder value."

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGroâ¢, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular EconomyÂ®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://susglobalenergy.com

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global Management Consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, Growth Consulting, M&A, and Due diligence services to executives and key decision makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

