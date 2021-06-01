AquaBounty Announces First Harvest of GE Atlantic Salmon; Receives Approval for the Sale of GE Atlantic Salmon in Brazil

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AquaBounty Announces First Harvest of GE Atlantic Salmon; Receives Approval for the Sale of GE Atlantic Salmon in Brazil

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Also Announces Addition of Gail Sharps Myers to its Board of Directors

MAYNARD, Mass., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ( AQB) (âAquaBountyâ or the âCompanyâ), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced: the successful completion of the first commercial scale harvest of its genetically engineered (GE) Atlantic salmon at the Albany, Indiana Farm; the regulatory approval of the Companyâs GE Atlantic salmon by Brazilâs National Biosafety Technical Commission (CTNBio); and the addition of Gail Sharps Myers to AquaBountyâs Board of Directors.

âWe are thrilled to commence commercial-scale harvesting of our GE salmon at our Indiana farm,â said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. âThe first weeks of our harvest supply are fully committed and our customers are excited to introduce the salmon in their markets. We will continue to ramp up production to the farmâs full capacity throughout the course of the year.â

AquaBounty is also pleased to announce the approval of its application to Brazilâs National Biosafety Technical Commission for the sale of the Companyâs GE Atlantic salmon in Brazil. With this approval, the Company moves closer to realizing an exciting new market opportunity in South America.

âThis is another significant achievement for AquaBounty as we seek to expand our presence into new international markets,â added Wulf. âThis approval now enables us to seek production and distribution partners in Brazil, the largest and most populated country in South America with significant demand for salmon.â

CTNBio assessed AquaBountyâs application to ensure it met the relevant standards and regulatory requirements and concluded that the sale and consumption of AquaBountyâs GE salmon is safe for the environment and human health. CTNBioâs approval joins that of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada, making AquaBounty the first and only company in the world to have its GE Atlantic salmon approved in these three major markets.

AquaBounty is also pleased to announce that Gail Sharps Myers â the EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Chief People Officer and Corporate Secretary for Dennyâs Corporation â was elected to its Board of Directors at the Companyâs annual shareholdersâ meeting held on May 28, 2021. She joins recently appointed Director, Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, President and CEO of Richelieu Foods Inc., both of whom bring valuable experience and relationships in the food industry.

Wulf noted, âMs. Sharps Myers and Dr. Alvarez are wonderful additions to AquaBountyâs Board as AquaBounty continues to grow and commercialize, and we are pleased to have them as independent, non-executive directors.â

About AquaBounty:

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ( AQB) is a leader in aquaculture leveraging decades of technology expertise to deliver game changing solutions that solve global problems, while improving efficiency, sustainability and profitability. AquaBounty provides fresh Atlantic salmon to nearby markets by raising its fish in carefully monitored land-based fish farms through a safe, secure and sustainable process. The Companyâs land-based Recirculating Aquaculture System (âRASâ) farms, located in Indiana, United States and Prince Edward Island, Canada, are close to key consumption markets and are designed to prevent disease and to include multiple levels of fish containment to protect wild fish populations.Â AquaBounty is raising nutritious salmon that is free of antibiotics and other contaminants and provides a solution resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution to marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information on AquaBounty, please visitÂ www.aquabounty.comÂ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding purchase orders, commitments and prospective agreements with customers; and anticipated growth in market size and geographies. Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as âwill,â âmay,â âcan,â âexpect,â âplan,â âanticipate,â âupcoming,â âbelieve,â âestimate,â or similar terminology, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these and other risks faced by us, please refer to our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (âSECâ), available on the Investors section of our website at www.aquabounty.comÂ and on the SECâs website atÂ www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:
AquaBounty Technologies
Dave Conley
Corporate Communications
(613) 294-3078

Investor Relations:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0NjY4MCM0MjIxNzQ4IzIwMDUzNzI=
4cc7f60b-6b6f-48b9-b98c-556c94376846

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment