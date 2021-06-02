Logo
Brigadier Provides Corporate Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (

TSXV:BRG, Financial) (FSE: B7LM) (USA:BGADF) announces that Mr. Matthew Wright has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Wright's departure is effective immediately, but he will assist in facilitating a smooth transition once a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed, the Board of Directors has identified several qualified candidates.

Robert Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: "On behalf of Brigadier, I wish to thank Mr. Wright for his service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours."

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary
(604) 377-0403

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649936/Brigadier-Provides-Corporate-Update

