Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Debuts 21st Brand, Registry Collection Hotels, with Grand Residences Riviera Cancun

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, today unveiled its 21st brand, Registry Collection HotelsSM, adding a luxury offering to the upper end of the Company's growing brand portfolio while further advancing its mission to make hotel travel possible for all.

The launch of Registry Collection Hotels comes at a time when a growing number of independent luxury hotel owners are seeking out proven and established partners to help them recover from the challenges of the global pandemic. Registry Collection Hotels allows these owners to maintain their independent spirit and brand individuality while tapping into the global scale of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts along with its award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program, helping them to drive more direct bookings at a lower cost of distribution.

"As the hospitality industry continues to rebound, independent luxury hotel owners around the world have approached our development teams seeking sales, marketing and reservations support under a proven and established luxury brand," said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "The creation of Registry Collection Hotels was a natural fit, given Registry's growing global recognition as the world's largest luxury exchange program with over 200 high-end luxury fractional resorts and the continued successful management of that program by our partner Travel + Leisure Co. (formerly Wyndham Destinations). Registry Collection Hotels now fill an important space at the upper end of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio, allowing us to very selectively provide support to independent hoteliers around the globe who meet the highest standards of luxury service and accommodations."

Individuality, Elevated

Handpicked to deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations, the hallmark of Registry Collection Hotels is the allure of their unmistakable individuality, elevated by thoughtful design and world-class service. From brilliant architectural details paired with serene backdrops to dream-worthy locations, every stay with Registry Collection Hotels is meant to be as unique and indulgent as the hotels themselves.

"We are truly excited about the renewed potential of the global travel, leisure and lifestyle industry, as the world rejoices and reunites after more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions," said Michael Brown, CEO, Travel + Leisure Co. "Experts and travelers are looking forward to exploring again for curated and exclusive experiences around the world. The launch of Registry Collection Hotels is a natural evolution for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, building on the brand's iconic heritage and global network. As Travel + Leisure Co., the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands – including The Registry Collection – we are looking forward to designing a new future for the global leisure industry."

A White Sand Debut in the Mexican Caribbean

Registry Collection Hotels debuts today with the brand's flagship resort, the exclusive 144-room, all-suite, Grand Residences Riviera Cancun. Nestled on a breathtaking white sand beach just moments from the peaceful fishing village of Puerto Morelos, the secluded resort features spacious and inviting Hacienda-style accommodations, BVLGARI® bath products and exceptional amenities such as an oceanfront infinity pool, full-service spa, state of the art-gym, kids club and three gourmet restaurants. The resort is owned and managed by affiliates of the Royal Resorts® group of companies.

Added Ballotti, "Grand Residences Riviera Cancun is a spectacular resort situated in a pristine spot on one of Mexico's most desirable beaches. Beloved by guests the world over for its incredible location, postcard views, and world-class service, we couldn't be more excited to be launching Registry Collection Hotels with one of the region's premier developers and a long-time customer of Travel + Leisure Co., Dr. Kemil A. Rizk."

"From day one, the team at Wyndham has been holistically focused on the needs of our resort, working closely with our team as we collaboratively develop our strategy to announce our flagship affiliation," said Dr. Rizk, president and CEO, Royal Resorts®. "What we value about Wyndham, in addition to their tremendous scale and distribution, is their appreciation for what makes Grand Residences Riviera Cancun unique and their passion for ensuring our individuality is never compromised. The highly esteemed reputation of Wyndham makes us proud to be marking this milestone with them and we look forward to continuing to develop our brand alliance."

Guests of Grand Residences Riviera Cancun enjoy complimentary private premium airport transportation and can partake in a wide variety of on- and off-site activities, including cooking and mixology classes, yoga, snorkeling, bike tours, fishing charters, catamaran cruises and more. The hotel is available for booking starting today at www.registrycollectionhotels.com.

Unlocking The Power of Wyndham

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a proven track record of catering to the needs of independent hoteliers, most recently evidenced by the successful launch and robust continued growth of its Trademark Collection® by Wyndham brand. First launched in the summer of 2017, the brand, known for its distinct collection of independent upper midscale and upscale hotels, has since grown its footprint by nearly 75% to now more than 110 hotels across a portfolio spanning North America, Europe, Australia and the Caribbean.

Through Registry Collection Hotels, independent luxury hoteliers are now able to maintain their hotel's unique individuality while benefiting from the power of scale that comes with being part of the world's largest hotel company. Owners receive access to an experienced team of hospitality professionals, as well as an in-depth array of services including strategic sourcing, global sales, revenue management, marketing and distribution, operations support and best-in-class training.

Aspirational Stays through Wyndham Rewards

Registry Collection Hotels is a part of Wyndham Rewards, Wyndham's award-winning guest loyalty program, which for the last three years has been named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA Today. With aspirational stay opportunities in some of the world's most desirable destinations, members can earn and redeem points on qualified stays across 21 distinct brands while enjoying a host of perks available exclusively through the program's various member levels. Wyndham Rewards has 87 million enrolled members around the world and is consistently recognized for its overall simplicity, rich redemption portfolio and generous rewards.

About Grand Residences Riviera Cancun

An affiliate of Registry Collection HotelsSM, the 144-all-suite Grand Residences Riviera Cancun debuted on December 7, 2013. Situated in a private enclave between scenic Riviera Maya and bustling Cancun, this exclusive hideaway is ideally located between the world's second largest barrier reef and a tranquil nature preserve. This five-star resort sets a new standard in luxury beachfront living: sprawling suites designed as private residences; gourmet dining; a world-class spa and salon; personalized beach and pool service; and much more. The ideal spot for outdoor adventurers, Grand Residences provides guests with experiences of a lifetime such as snorkeling along the world's longest underground rivers, exploring the historical treasures of ancient Mayan ruins, or simply unwinding on miles of white-sand beaches. For shopping and nightlife, tropical beach hotspot Cancun is only eleven miles away. Grand Residences is owned and managed by affiliates of the Royal Resorts® group of companies, a pioneer in the Mexican Caribbean tourism industry with family-friendly beachfront resorts in Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Riviera Maya. For more information or reservations, call 1.855.381.4340 or visit www.grandresidencesrivieracancun.com.

About Registry Collection Hotels

Get lost in your travels and let Registry Collection HotelsSM meet you there. With thoughtful design, brilliant service and unsurpassed attention to detail, our handpicked hotels and resorts deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations around the world. Book your next stay at www.registrycollectionhotels.com or visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com to learn more about how we're elevating individuality for independent-minded luxury hotel owners and developers around the world. Registry Collection Hotels are affiliated with but separate from The Registry Collection, the world's largest luxury exchange program.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 797,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 87 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

