Viva Entertainment Group Inks Deal With Urban Celebrity Boxing For All Of Their Pay Per View Events

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Viva Entertainment Group Inks Deal With Urban Celebrity Boxing For All Of Their Pay Per View Events

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, June 2, 2021

MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are delivered using the Internet, Is pleased to announce it has signed a deal with urban celebrity boxing for all their events.                                                                                                        .

The deal is composed of Fight Night Channel 8 on VivaLive TV and all the Events Urban Celebrity Boxing Produces such as the biggest international influencers fight to happen in America. 

June 26th Orlando Florida will be the home of Puerto Rico vs Mexico influencer vs influencer fight to be held on VivaLive TV. The captivating character @GallotheProducer has people talking all over the world to see if he can back up his big mouth or will the baby faced assassin from Mexico @Screamau come out victorious! . Other bouts on the card consist of Harlem globetrotters star and ESPN slam dunk champion Wayne Clark vs Tah-O. Central Florida's Hip-Hop recording artist!  Don't forget our divas match two of Hustling The bag reality tv stars Divine and Tashi go toe to toe for the money in the bag fight winner takes all the money in the ring!. Download the VivaLive TV app and purchase your PPV for only $9.99 www.ucbl.live!  Live performances from Soleil international recording star and grammy award winning D'mingo!  All brought to you by UCBL.

Johnny Falcones, VIVA's Chairman and CEO states, " The Urban world is something to watch for. It's here to stay. The biggest artists in the world today are urban. Influencers are part of a high value trend for corporate America. They are spending billions of dollars by attaching influencers to their brand. Why not see them fight" All their followers are eager to see them in action. Urban Celebrity Boxing pioneered and transform that niche to what today is a massive audience paying to watch their favorite influencer. The streaming business is growing and pay per views are becoming part of our strength as a company. It's a great revenue stream for our company's growth. Urban Celebrity Boxing is poised to change the sport.

Ray Santiago aka (Rayrok) CEO of Urban Celebrity Boxing states, "Teaming up with a company that shares the same vision is been our goal. Johnny definitely knows how to see ahead." Viva is ahead of the game. We will change how boxing will be seen in the near future. Can't wait for June 26th. We at UCBL are very excited to take this to the next level . We will announce our next event which promises to be a huge one on June 26th after the Fights.

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet. Viva provides streamers access to the content anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection streamers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA has licensed and delivered to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

www.vivalivetv.com
www.vivalivetv.net

About Urban Celebrity Boxing (UCBL)

UCBL a Florida Corporation is a platform created to show America's youth that you can put your gloves up and your guns down and live to fight another day.

The aforementioned statement should be read in conjunction with the company's period filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contact :

Email us at:
Johnny Falcones, Chairman & CEO
[email protected]
Like VIVA on Twitter
https://twitter.com/vivaentgroup
Like us on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/Vivalivestreaming
Like us on Instagram
@vivalive.tvofficial

UCBL Info:
[email protected] myspace: www.myspace.com/rayrocent  or www.myspace.com/rokallstars
www.facebook.com/Ray Rok  or Ray Santiago snapchat @rayroklmc instagram @rayrok971fm

favicon.png?sn=IO97689&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viva-entertainment-group-inks-deal-with-urban-celebrity-boxing-for-all-of-their-pay-per-view-events-301303744.html

SOURCE Viva Entertainment Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO97689&Transmission_Id=202106020830PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO97689&DateId=20210602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment