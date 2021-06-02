Metrospaces Announces Strategic Investment in Good Hemp

NEW YORK, NY, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Metrospaces, Inc. ( MSPC) announces that the Company has made a minority strategic investment in Good Hemp Inc., a company focused on producing “better for you” health and wellness products. ( GHMP)



Mr. Brito said: “We have been in conversations with Good Hemp management for quite some time, looking at different strategies on how we can collaborate with them. Good Hemp stood out because of their business strategy, partnerships and recent acquisition. Good Hemp has been in the hemp and CBD space for several years, starting with one of the first hemp energy drinks, CannaHemp, back in 2013. Most recently, they acquired Diamond Creek Water, a top 20 high alkaline water brand. This acquisition not only helps with their retail relationships and footprint, this also streamlines production and supply chain efforts. Additionally, Good Hemp has partnered with Dr. Jason Minsky to launch Good Hemp Wellness. Good Hemp Wellness is focused on delivering high quality CBD products certified by the US Hemp Authority for chiropractic clinics. These products are available for preorder today and are expected to be delivered as soon as mid-June. Lastly, we believe Good Hemp’s experience in CBD could translate very nicely into cannabis, should Good Hemp decide to make an incursion in this new industry. Over the last 3 years we have interviewed and met with a few cannabis growers/producers, however, the Good Hemp management stood head-and-shoulders above all other groups we’ve met.”

As a complementing facet, Metrospaces is looking at very innovative IT solutions for farming operations via drone/AI yield observation as well as other high-tech applications that cross the Prop-Tech vertical Metrospaces recently announced they are entering into. This fits very nicely into our quest to invest in real estate-based assets that are using IT to enhance production return on investment.

