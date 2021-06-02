PsyKey Inc. Appoints Mental Health Professional Ms. Tessa Lawlor, B.A, M.A. to its Strategic Advisory Board

CARSON CITY, NV / June 2, 2021 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of mental health professional and advocate Ms.Tessa Lawlor, B.A, M.A. to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Ms. Lawlor obtained her Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology through Yorkville University, New Brunswick, Canada, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada. Prior to completing her Master's degree, she worked directly with children and individuals with disabilities. Ms. Lawlor now works with children, teenagers, adults and couples, using various therapy approaches tailored to each individual's, or couple's needs.

Driven by her advocacy for mental health support, Ms. Lawlor has volunteered with the Canadian Mental Health Association's Edmonton Distress Line, and the Centre for Autism Services Alberta. She was a member of the Board of Directors for Circles of Accountability and Support in the Edmonton Region. Ms. Lawlor has always been passionate about working with people and helping them realize their full potential; she carries this same passion in her work as a psychologist. She empowers people to achieve wellness in all aspects of their lives.

"Having access to a world-class mycologist and a team that believes in a multi-disciplined, functional approach to mental health is what excited me the most," commented Ms. Lawlor. "I am thrilled to be working with the PsyKey team to advise on all aspects relating to mental health and innovative ways to bring access to mental health care to people in need."

"The aspect of mental health wellness and support has always been on the forefront of our business objectives. Tessa's passion and expertise are aligned with our company goals; her understanding of our corporate mission truly made her the perfect candidate. We are delighted to welcome Tessa to our team and look forward to her counsel and oversite as we continue to develop important new avenues for our Company," stated Sukhinder Kalsi, Chief Financial Officer of CeCors, Inc.

The National Council for Behaviour Health1 reported, 1 in 20 U.S adults experience serious mental illness each year. 1 in 6 U.S. youths ages 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 34, and 49 percent of people who died by suicide had a diagnosed mental health condition. Unfortunately, most people with mental health conditions receive inadequate or no treatment at all, often due to the lack of awareness or accessibility.

PsyKey continues to research solutions to combat the growing crisis of adverse mental health conditions. The combination of PsyKey's world-class mycologist, innovative mental health professional, and knowledgeable experts will allow management to bring a collaborative response to innovation, education and accessibility to mental health care for people in need.

1 https://www.thenationalcouncil.org/mental-health-month/

